A Nick Mutuma directed movie Sincerely Daisy has become the second Kenyan movie to make it to Netflix and will officially premier on the streaming platform come October 9, 2020.

An excited, Mutuma shared the good news with his fans across all his social media platform, saluting the cast behind the incredible movie, stating that he is proud to be exporting Swahili to a global platform.

“Kenya is late to the party but we are finally on @Netflix premiering this Friday, 9th October. 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 Thank you @startimeskenya for being the driving force behind this film, as well as the cast and crew who worked tirelessly to bring it to life.

Proud of the fact that we’re exporting Swahili and telling our stories on a global platform. 70% of the dialogue in the film is Swahili 😭😭😭🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 We did it guys! Kenya / Africa to the world! 🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪🦒🦒 @shotbygiraffe” shared Nick Mutuma.

Sincerely Daisy – will be telling the story of a happy high School graduate’s dream, romance and confidence- are shaken when family and relationship drama put her plans for future in doubt.

The Sincerely Daisy cast include, Ellah Maina, Jackie Matubia, Foi Wambui, Mbeki Mwalimu, BRIAN ABAJAH, Muthoni Gathegi, AKA Psenjen, Serah Wanjiru, Francis Ouma, James Webbo, and Kagambi Nass

According to short brief put up by the company behind Sincerely Daisy production, Giraffe Africa Productions says; #Teamtwiga 🦒🦒🦒🦒

We are excited to announce that our new film #SincerelyDaisy will be premiering on Netflix this Friday, 9th October on @netflix_kenya

We would like to begin by thanking @startimeskenya for being the driving force behind this film, as well as the cast and crew who worked tirelessly to bring it to life.

#SincerelyDaisyFilm is so special to us, it’s a coming of age story through the eyes of a Kenyan teen (@ellahmaina.em ) as she deals with the challenges life throws at her.

We’re also proud of the fact that we’re exporting our culture and Kiswahili on a global platform. 70% of the dialogue on them film is Kiswahili”.

Disconnect on Netflix

On the other hand, Disconnect becomes that third Kenyan movie to make it to the international streaming platform.

The romantic comedy premiered first in 2018 starring Brenda Wairimu, Nick Mutuma, Patricia Kihoro, Pascal Tokodi, Catherine Kamau, Pierra Makena and Brian Ogola. The movie was produced by Tosh Gitonga of the Nairobi Half-life fame

Disconnect makes it to Netflix

This is the third Kenyan movie uploaded on the streaming platform this year. Poacher, a film about a desperate farmer who runs into trouble after stealing a stash of blood ivory from a gang of international terrorists starring Brian Ogola, was the first to be uploaded to the platform this year. The movie has been available since September 30th.