RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Lulu Hassan makes U-turn on return of Maria in Season 2

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Lulu Hassan makes U-turn on Maria season two [Screenshot]

Citizen TV exposes scammer conning people using “Maria show
Citizen TV exposes scammer conning people using “Maria show”

Jiffy Pictures CEO Lulu Hassan has made a U-turn on the return of Swahili telenovela Maria, after Season 1 ended in March 2021 with a promise of Season 2 in 2022.

Recommended articles

A curious fan reached out to the news anchor, trying to find out when Maria would be returning to TV and Lulu offered a reply.

“Na Maria Season 2 yaja lini? (When is Maria season 2 coming back)," the fan asked.

Ms Hassan, who co-produced Maria with her husband Rashid Abdalla, made it clear that there are no plans for Maria Season 2.

“Hakuna Season 2,” Lulu responded.

Betty Kyallo
Betty Kyallo Betty Kyallo Pulse Live Kenya

A number of fans joined the conversation expressing disappointment in the fact that the Kenyan TV drama will not be making a comeback.

The production company has, however, teased a new project called Sultana.

Over the weekend, she shared a trailer and fans are already in love with what has been displayed in the 44-second clip.

Maria was replaced by Zora, another drama flick directed and produced by Lulu Hassan’s company Jiffy Pictures.

Lulu co-owns Jiffy Pictures with her husband Rashid Abdalla.

Rashid Abdalla and Lulu Hassan
Rashid Abdalla and Lulu Hassan Rashid Abdalla and Lulu Hassan Pulse Live Kenya

Maria ended with a wedding between Luwi Hausa (played by actor Brian Ogana) and the main character Maria (played by actress Yasmin Said), as the 'Boss William' character got arrested for the 'crimes' he committed in the series.

“As we make our last curtain call, this journey has been one hell of a journey with you the fans to thank for and for always choosing Maria and staying glued to watch your favorite soap opera. We wanna say thank you and we are glad you enjoyed it, we are glad we made you happy. # season1down See you soon,” shared Lulu Hassan in March 2021 when Maria was coming to an end.

Also Read: Actor Ronald Ndubi ‘Victor Hausa’ confirms relationship with Maria actress Magie

The Maria Cast
The Maria Cast Lulu Hassan’s message to fans as Citizen TV’s Maria comes to an End (Video) Pulse Live Kenya

However, the TV drama left fans in suspense after Luwi got shot immediately after saying 'I do' to Maria, a story that was expected to cross over to Season 2 of Maria, before plans changed.

Maria came to an end after airing a total 374 episodes, in one season.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Lulu Hassan makes U-turn on return of Maria in Season 2

Lulu Hassan makes U-turn on return of Maria in Season 2

Corazon Kwamboka appreciates Frankie for babysitting as she takes a vacation

Corazon Kwamboka appreciates Frankie for babysitting as she takes a vacation

Diana B explains why she used Prado TX gift for the 1st time on Saturday

Diana B explains why she used Prado TX gift for the 1st time on Saturday

Rotimi gifts Vanessa Sh56 million mansion, Faiza abandons daughter with DJ Shiti & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Rotimi gifts Vanessa Sh56 million mansion, Faiza abandons daughter with DJ Shiti & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

American actor Sean Penn in Ukraine to film documentary on Russian invasion

American actor Sean Penn in Ukraine to film documentary on Russian invasion

Details of Nyashinski’s much hyped Shin City finally revealed [Photos]

Details of Nyashinski’s much hyped Shin City finally revealed [Photos]

Frankie reacts to break up with Corazon Kwamboka with this video

Frankie reacts to break up with Corazon Kwamboka with this video

Savara releases his much anticipated debut album, ‘Savage Level’

Savara releases his much anticipated debut album, ‘Savage Level’

Event cancelled: Bien, Chimano and Nviiri The Storyteller were the headliners

Event cancelled: Bien, Chimano and Nviiri The Storyteller were the headliners

Trending

Insider discloses why Churchill fell out with NTV

President Uhuru Kenyatta

Mumbi Maina, Charles Ouda join cast of Crime and Justice in Season 2

Kenyan actors Charles Ouda and Mumbi Maina, set to join cast of Showmax series Crime & Justice

American actor Sean Penn in Ukraine to film documentary on Russian invasion

Sean Penn

Daughter recalls dad's last words before fatal Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302

Zipporah Waithaka Kuria narrates dad's last words before he boarded ill-fated Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302