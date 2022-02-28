Lulu Hassan makes U-turn on return of Maria in Season 2

A curious fan reached out to the news anchor, trying to find out when Maria would be returning to TV and Lulu offered a reply.

“Na Maria Season 2 yaja lini? (When is Maria season 2 coming back)," the fan asked.

Ms Hassan, who co-produced Maria with her husband Rashid Abdalla, made it clear that there are no plans for Maria Season 2.

“Hakuna Season 2,” Lulu responded.

A number of fans joined the conversation expressing disappointment in the fact that the Kenyan TV drama will not be making a comeback.

Lulu Hassan shares trailer of new TV drama 'Sultana'

The production company has, however, teased a new project called Sultana.

Over the weekend, she shared a trailer and fans are already in love with what has been displayed in the 44-second clip.

Maria was replaced by Zora, another drama flick directed and produced by Lulu Hassan’s company Jiffy Pictures.

Lulu co-owns Jiffy Pictures with her husband Rashid Abdalla.

Maria TV series ended on a cliffhanger

Maria ended with a wedding between Luwi Hausa (played by actor Brian Ogana) and the main character Maria (played by actress Yasmin Said), as the 'Boss William' character got arrested for the 'crimes' he committed in the series.

“As we make our last curtain call, this journey has been one hell of a journey with you the fans to thank for and for always choosing Maria and staying glued to watch your favorite soap opera. We wanna say thank you and we are glad you enjoyed it, we are glad we made you happy. # season1down See you soon,” shared Lulu Hassan in March 2021 when Maria was coming to an end.

However, the TV drama left fans in suspense after Luwi got shot immediately after saying 'I do' to Maria, a story that was expected to cross over to Season 2 of Maria, before plans changed.