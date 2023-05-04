10 reality shows that dazzled Kenyans

While some shows have been criticised for promoting negative values, others have been praised for their ability to connect with audiences and give them an inside look into the lives of Kenya's elite.

In this article, we will take a closer look at some of Kenya's most popular reality TV shows and how they have evolved over time.

Omo pick a box

"Omo Pick a Box" is regarded as one of the earliest reality TV shows in Kenya. Hosted by Regina Re, the show entertained audiences for many years with its simple premise:

Contestants were given a chance to win various prizes by choosing either money or a box which contained prizes. They had to choose wisely to ensure that they win something valuable.

Pulse Live Kenya

However, some boxes contained "booby prizes" which means that the contestant would not receive a prize at all. The show was a massive hit, and it paved the way for other reality TV shows.

Nairobi Diaries

Created by Janet Mwaluda, 'Nairobi Diaries' was the first reality show in Kenya to follow the personal lives of a group of socialites in Nairobi.

The show aired on K24 and followed the personal lives of the cast members as they navigated their way through relationships, business deals, and social events.

ece-auto-gen

Nairobi Diaries ran for ten seasons and rose the star dorm of many celebrities in Kenya, including Noti Flow, Colonel Mustapha, Vera Sidika, Prezzo, Pendo, Mishi Dorah, and Bridget Achieng.

Bahati Reality

'Bahati Reality' was the first reality TV show in Kenya to follow the life of a Kenyan artist.

The show, which was entitled Bahati before rebranding to 'Bahati Reality' was first aired on NTV in 2018 and followed the life of gospel artist Kevin Bahati and his family, including wife Diana Marua and their children.

The show gave viewers a behind-the-scenes look at their personal and professional lives, including their daily activities, struggles, and achievements. Bahati was the first Kenyan artist to ever launch a reality TV show.

Wife Material

'Wife Material' was a reality TV show that was launched in Kenya in 2021. The show featured comedian Eric Omondi, who was in pursuit of a wife.

It attracted a lot of attention and controversy, with many people criticizing it for promoting negative values. The show aired for two seasons, with the second season receiving a lot of backlash from Kenyans due to its sensitive content.

Monica Ayen from South Sudan wins Wife Material season 3 Pulse Live Kenya

Some of its cast members were Sherlyne Anyango, DJ Coco, Manzi wa Kibera, Shakilla, Gigy Mani, Suzan Faustine, Berther, Kyler Jeycman, Diana Birungi, Raphaela, Sibella Nsiimire, and Sumaiya.

Dine With the Muraya's

'Dine with the Muraya's' premiered on NTV and covers everything in the marriage life of Samuel Muraya and Linet Munyali, popularly known as Dj Mo and Size 8.

The show follows their journey through motherhood with their two children, Ladasha Belle and Muraya Jnr, and all the challenges that come with parenthood.

Sol Family

'Sol Family' premiered on Maisha Magic Plus in August 2020. The 13-part series gave viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the people and work that goes into the hit-making machine that is Sol Generation.

Sauti Sol Pulse Live Kenya

The show explored the lives of band members Bienaime Alusa, Willis Chimano, Polycarp Otieno, and Savara Mudigi, as well as the stars of Sol Generation, Nviiri and Bensoul, and the team behind their management that makes the magic happen.

Kyallo Kulture

'Kyallo Kulture', a reality TV show premiered in 2022, follows the lives of Betty Kyallo and her sisters, Mercy and Gloria Kyallo.

The first season introduced viewers to the personal lives of the Kyallo sisters and their struggles and triumphs. The show was a hit with Kenyan viewers, becoming one of the top 10 most-watched shows on Showmax in Kenya in 2022.

Pulse Live Kenya

The second season, set to premiere on May 23, will follow the sisters on their journeys, separately as well as together, as they relearn each other and attempt to answer the question, "What is my next move?”

The Real Housewives of Nairobi

'The Real Housewives of Nairobi' premiered in February 2023, featuring five influential and successful women cast, including Vera Sidika, Sonal Maherani, Minne Kariuki, Lisa Christoffersen, and Sussan Kaitany.

Pulse Live Kenya

The show, which promised an unscripted reality and a glimpse into the private lives of the cast, premiered to great reception and continues to show the' lavish lifestyles, relationships, and careers of the cast.

This Love

Season one of this reality show premiered on 24 May 2021.

The 13-episode series focused on celebrity couple Nameless and Wahu as they highlighted their timeless love, colorful lives and legendary history, as well as the lessons they have picked up along the way.

Nameless and Wahu Pulse Live Kenya

Season two is set to premier on May 3, 2023 on NTV and will focus on how the couple is navigating life in their forties and redefine many things that society and tradition miss-taught.

Perfect Match

'Perfect Match' videos have been circulating on the internet and I’m pretty sure you have bumped into one or two videos.

The show which airs on Ebru TV focuses on people going on a blind date. The selected couples talk about the characteristics they would fancy in a partner and some of their expectations in a relationship.

Pulse Live Kenya