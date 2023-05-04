The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

10 reality shows that dazzled Kenyans

Lynet Okumu

Here is a list of 10 most popular reality TV shows in kenya and how they have evolved over time

Collage of Kyallo Sisters & RHON cast
Collage of Kyallo Sisters & RHON cast

Reality TV shows have become increasingly popular in Kenya in recent years, with many viewers tuning in to watch their favourite celebrities navigate their personal and professional lives.

Recommended articles

While some shows have been criticised for promoting negative values, others have been praised for their ability to connect with audiences and give them an inside look into the lives of Kenya's elite.

In this article, we will take a closer look at some of Kenya's most popular reality TV shows and how they have evolved over time.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Omo Pick a Box" is regarded as one of the earliest reality TV shows in Kenya. Hosted by Regina Re, the show entertained audiences for many years with its simple premise:

Contestants were given a chance to win various prizes by choosing either money or a box which contained prizes. They had to choose wisely to ensure that they win something valuable.

Omo pick a box show
Omo pick a box show Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Butita speaks on the future of 'A Nurse Toto' show as it winds up Season 1

However, some boxes contained "booby prizes" which means that the contestant would not receive a prize at all. The show was a massive hit, and it paved the way for other reality TV shows.

ADVERTISEMENT

Created by Janet Mwaluda, 'Nairobi Diaries' was the first reality show in Kenya to follow the personal lives of a group of socialites in Nairobi.

The show aired on K24 and followed the personal lives of the cast members as they navigated their way through relationships, business deals, and social events.

Nairobi Diaries cast
Nairobi Diaries cast ece-auto-gen

READ: 'Young, Famous & African' back with new celebrity cast

ADVERTISEMENT

Nairobi Diaries ran for ten seasons and rose the star dorm of many celebrities in Kenya, including Noti Flow, Colonel Mustapha, Vera Sidika, Prezzo, Pendo, Mishi Dorah, and Bridget Achieng.

'Bahati Reality' was the first reality TV show in Kenya to follow the life of a Kenyan artist.

The show, which was entitled Bahati before rebranding to 'Bahati Reality' was first aired on NTV in 2018 and followed the life of gospel artist Kevin Bahati and his family, including wife Diana Marua and their children.

The show gave viewers a behind-the-scenes look at their personal and professional lives, including their daily activities, struggles, and achievements. Bahati was the first Kenyan artist to ever launch a reality TV show.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Wife Material' was a reality TV show that was launched in Kenya in 2021. The show featured comedian Eric Omondi, who was in pursuit of a wife.

It attracted a lot of attention and controversy, with many people criticizing it for promoting negative values. The show aired for two seasons, with the second season receiving a lot of backlash from Kenyans due to its sensitive content.

Eric Omondi's Wife Material cast
Eric Omondi's Wife Material cast Monica Ayen from South Sudan wins Wife Material season 3 Pulse Live Kenya

Some of its cast members were Sherlyne Anyango, DJ Coco, Manzi wa Kibera, Shakilla, Gigy Mani, Suzan Faustine, Berther, Kyler Jeycman, Diana Birungi, Raphaela, Sibella Nsiimire, and Sumaiya.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Dine with the Muraya's' premiered on NTV and covers everything in the marriage life of Samuel Muraya and Linet Munyali, popularly known as Dj Mo and Size 8.

The show follows their journey through motherhood with their two children, Ladasha Belle and Muraya Jnr, and all the challenges that come with parenthood.

'Sol Family' premiered on Maisha Magic Plus in August 2020. The 13-part series gave viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the people and work that goes into the hit-making machine that is Sol Generation.

ADVERTISEMENT
Sauti Sol
Sauti Sol Sauti Sol Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 5 TV shows that captivated Kenyans in the 90s & 2000s

The show explored the lives of band members Bienaime Alusa, Willis Chimano, Polycarp Otieno, and Savara Mudigi, as well as the stars of Sol Generation, Nviiri and Bensoul, and the team behind their management that makes the magic happen.

'Kyallo Kulture', a reality TV show premiered in 2022, follows the lives of Betty Kyallo and her sisters, Mercy and Gloria Kyallo.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first season introduced viewers to the personal lives of the Kyallo sisters and their struggles and triumphs. The show was a hit with Kenyan viewers, becoming one of the top 10 most-watched shows on Showmax in Kenya in 2022.

Kyallo siters
Kyallo siters Pulse Live Kenya

The second season, set to premiere on May 23, will follow the sisters on their journeys, separately as well as together, as they relearn each other and attempt to answer the question, "What is my next move?

'The Real Housewives of Nairobi' premiered in February 2023, featuring five influential and successful women cast, including Vera Sidika, Sonal Maherani, Minne Kariuki, Lisa Christoffersen, and Sussan Kaitany.

ADVERTISEMENT
The Real Housewives of Nairobi cast
The Real Housewives of Nairobi cast Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Glitz, glamour & authenticity: What to expect from the 'Real Housewives of Nairobi'

The show, which promised an unscripted reality and a glimpse into the private lives of the cast, premiered to great reception and continues to show the' lavish lifestyles, relationships, and careers of the cast.

Season one of this reality show premiered on 24 May 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 13-episode series focused on celebrity couple Nameless and Wahu as they highlighted their timeless love, colorful lives and legendary history, as well as the lessons they have picked up along the way.

Nameless and Wahu
Nameless and Wahu Nameless and Wahu Pulse Live Kenya

Season two is set to premier on May 3, 2023 on NTV and will focus on how the couple is navigating life in their forties and redefine many things that society and tradition miss-taught.

'Perfect Match' videos have been circulating on the internet and I’m pretty sure you have bumped into one or two videos.

ADVERTISEMENT

The show which airs on Ebru TV focuses on people going on a blind date. The selected couples talk about the characteristics they would fancy in a partner and some of their expectations in a relationship.

Perfect Match
Perfect Match Pulse Live Kenya

What makes the show trendy and binge worthy is the ridiculous expectations and demands characters yearn for in a partner.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

10 reality shows that dazzled Kenyans

10 reality shows that dazzled Kenyans

Reverend Victor Githu resurfaces in US after long hiatus

Reverend Victor Githu resurfaces in US after long hiatus

Sophia Wanuna finds new home after leaving KTN

Sophia Wanuna finds new home after leaving KTN

Ajuma Nasanya: How Kenyan athlete became international supermodel & community champion

Ajuma Nasanya: How Kenyan athlete became international supermodel & community champion

Elani's Maureen Kunga reveals how she shed 10kgs in 2 months

Elani's Maureen Kunga reveals how she shed 10kgs in 2 months

6 amazing facts about Nviiri The Storyteller

6 amazing facts about Nviiri The Storyteller

Jeff Koinange speaks on special relationship he shares with son Jamal

Jeff Koinange speaks on special relationship he shares with son Jamal

Colonel Mustafa speaks after his mjengo video went viral

Colonel Mustafa speaks after his mjengo video went viral

YouTuber 2mbili shuts down woman's advances in his DMs

YouTuber 2mbili shuts down woman's advances in his DMs

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

'Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire' invites you into a futuristic Africa

Here is your first look at Disney's 'Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire'

Kenyan actress Joy Karambu 'Kawira'

Joy Karambu 'Kawira' shines in skit performance during Labour Day [WATCH]

Butita speaks on the future of 'A Nurse Toto' show as it winds up Season 1

Butita speaks on the future of 'A Nurse Toto' show as it winds up Season 1

Kyallo siters

Betty Kyallo & sisters back on screen with 'Kyallo Kulture' season 2 [Details]