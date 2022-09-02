Ramsey Nouah has unveiled a first-look teaser for the Play Network Studios and Ramsey Films' biopic of 90s robbery kingpin Shina Rambo.
Ramsey Nouah teases first-look at Shina Rambo biopic
The biopic set to be directed by Nouah is currently in production.
The new teaser features Rambo turned evangelist, details making a pact with the devil and one of his deadliest robberies on the third mainland bridge.
"I am pastor Oluwanifise Matthew Akoko formerly known as Shina Rambo. I made a covenant with the devil," the former kingpin shared in the teaser.
Play Network boss, Charles Okpaleke first announced the biopic in 2021 via an Instagram post confirming the acquisition of the intellectual property rights following a long conversation with the former bandit.
"I sat down for 3 hours and listened to a former bandit and armed robbery kingpin who terrorized Southwest Nigeria in the 90s. Though he's now a pastor preaching the gospel, his story was intriguing. I decided to acquire the Intellectual property rights to his story and make it an action packed feature film. His name is Shina Rambo," Okpaleke wrote.
While production details are yet to be confirmed, the teaser confirms that Nouah will direct with Chris Odeh as producer.
