Ramsey Nouah teases first-look at Shina Rambo biopic

The new teaser features Rambo turned evangelist, details making a pact with the devil and one of his deadliest robberies on the third mainland bridge.

"I am pastor Oluwanifise Matthew Akoko formerly known as Shina Rambo. I made a covenant with the devil," the former kingpin shared in the teaser.

Watch the teaser:

Play Network boss, Charles Okpaleke first announced the biopic in 2021 via an Instagram post confirming the acquisition of the intellectual property rights following a long conversation with the former bandit.

"I sat down for 3 hours and listened to a former bandit and armed robbery kingpin who terrorized Southwest Nigeria in the 90s. Though he's now a pastor preaching the gospel, his story was intriguing. I decided to acquire the Intellectual property rights to his story and make it an action packed feature film. His name is Shina Rambo," Okpaleke wrote.