'Ms President' TV show makes a comeback, Sh5M up for grabs

The Ms President competition was launched to encourage women and young girls to gain interest in Kenyan politics, which is predominantly male-driven.

The TV series provides a chance to view contestants compete at a shot of being crowned 'Miss President'.

“This is aimed at changing Kenyans’ perception and attitudes towards leadership by women in communities and in the country. Ms President is the first time that such a format (reality TV) has been adapted and used for women empowerment programme in Kenya,” reads a statement from the showrunners.

The second season of Ms President coincides with the country’s Election year.

“Ms President Season 2 will contribute to enhancing women’s participation in political leadership and decision making in Kenya via a multi-media program complemented with community dialogue and capacity strengthening for key stakeholder groups. Coming in the backdrop of the 2022 election makes Ms President Season 2 relevant and timely,” the statement further reads.

Following a successful first season, some contestants are in real life seeking various elective seats during the August 9 General Election.

One of the participants for the first season of the show, Nadia Abdalla, was appointed as a Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of ICT and Youth.

The winner of the second season of Ms President will walk away with $20,000 (Sh 2,277,000), the first runners up $15,000 (Sh1,707,750) and the second runners up will be awarded $10,000 (Sh1,138,500).

In the last competition, Nereah Amondi Oketch, a nominated Member of County Assembly from Homa Bay County, was announced Kenya’s first Ms President at the grand finale.

“I dedicate this to Kenyan voices. I carry in me their hopes and aspirations. Ms President nurtured and allowed me to carry those aspirations,” she said at the time.