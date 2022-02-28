RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'Ms President' TV show makes a comeback, Sh5M up for grabs

Denis Mwangi

The 'Ms President' competition was launched to encourage women and young girls to gain interest in Kenyan politics, which is predominantly male-driven

Kenyan reality TV series 'Ms President' to make a comeback in 2022, showrunners have confirmed February 28, 2022.
Kenyan reality TV series 'Ms President' to make a comeback in 2022, showrunners have confirmed February 28, 2022.

Ms President, a reality TV show whose final episode aired in July 2019, is set to make a comeback in 2022, as the application process closes on February 28.

The Ms President competition was launched to encourage women and young girls to gain interest in Kenyan politics, which is predominantly male-driven.

The TV series provides a chance to view contestants compete at a shot of being crowned 'Miss President'.

“This is aimed at changing Kenyans’ perception and attitudes towards leadership by women in communities and in the country. Ms President is the first time that such a format (reality TV) has been adapted and used for women empowerment programme in Kenya,” reads a statement from the showrunners.

The second season of Ms President coincides with the country’s Election year.

Ms President Season 2 will contribute to enhancing women’s participation in political leadership and decision making in Kenya via a multi-media program complemented with community dialogue and capacity strengthening for key stakeholder groups. Coming in the backdrop of the 2022 election makes Ms President Season 2 relevant and timely,” the statement further reads.

Following a successful first season, some contestants are in real life seeking various elective seats during the August 9 General Election.

Youth and ICT CAS Nadia Abdalla
Youth and ICT CAS Nadia Abdalla Pulse Live Kenya

One of the participants for the first season of the show, Nadia Abdalla, was appointed as a Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of ICT and Youth.

The winner of the second season of Ms President will walk away with $20,000 (Sh 2,277,000), the first runners up $15,000 (Sh1,707,750) and the second runners up will be awarded $10,000 (Sh1,138,500).

President Uhuru Kenyatta hosted Ms President Season 1 finalists at State House in 2019
President Uhuru Kenyatta hosted Ms President Season 1 finalists at State House in 2019 Pulse Live Kenya

In the last competition, Nereah Amondi Oketch, a nominated Member of County Assembly from Homa Bay County, was announced Kenya’s first Ms President at the grand finale.

“I dedicate this to Kenyan voices. I carry in me their hopes and aspirations. Ms President nurtured and allowed me to carry those aspirations,” she said at the time.

Nereah Amondi Oketch, a nominated Member of County Assembly from Homa Bay County
Nereah Amondi Oketch, a nominated Member of County Assembly from Homa Bay County Pulse Live Kenya

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

