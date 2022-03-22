RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Renowned Ukrainian actress Oksana Shvets killed in Russian rocket attack

Authors:

Israel Olorunnisola

The ongoing exchange of firepower between Russia and Ukraine continues to take the lives of notable names in the film industry.

Oksana Shvets
Oksana Shvets

Revered Ukrainian actress Oksana Shvets has been killed in a Russian rocket attack on a residential building in Kyiv, according to the Young Theater where she was part of the troupe. She was reportedly 67. Shvets worked in theatre and film for decades and her efforts garnered one of Ukraine’s highest honours, the title of which roughly translates as “Honored Artist of Ukraine” — it is also sometimes unartfully expressed in English as “Well-Deserving Artist.” Whatever the case, the honour is only bestowed upon those among the country’s most accomplished performing artists.

Recommended articles

In its announcement, the Young Theater expressed “irreparable grief” at Shvets’ passing, before describing how the actress died.

“During the rocket shelling of a residential building in Kyiv,” the statement reads, “a well-deserving artist of Ukraine Oksana Shvets was killed.”

Shvets was born on February 10, 1955. She graduated from the theatre studio at the Ivan Franko Theater and the Kiev State Institute of Theater Arts. In addition to her time with the Young Theater, Shvets had worked at the Ternopil Music and Drama Theater and the Kiev Theater of Satire. In addition to her stage work, Shvets also starred in various Ukrainian films, including “Tomorrow Will Be Tomorrow,” “The Secret of St. Patrick,” “The Return of Mukhtar” and the TV show “House With Lilies.”

Shvets is the latest of several public figures to die in the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Earlier this month, actor Pasha Lee was reported dead after joining troops to defend the country. This week, two journalists working for Fox News, camera operator and war journalist Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova, were killed while reporting outside Kyiv.

Authors:

Israel Olorunnisola Israel Olorunnisola Israel Olorunnisola is a freelance creative. When he is not writing about Film, Music, TV or Pop culture he is telling stories on Wattpad.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Renowned Ukrainian actress Oksana Shvets killed in Russian rocket attack

Renowned Ukrainian actress Oksana Shvets killed in Russian rocket attack

How celebrities dressed for the private premiere of Young, Famous and African [Photos]

How celebrities dressed for the private premiere of Young, Famous and African [Photos]

Instagram takes action against Nandy’s suicide photo that had caused panic

Instagram takes action against Nandy’s suicide photo that had caused panic

Otile Brown gifts himself Sh80K Balenciaga Crocs as he turns a year older

Otile Brown gifts himself Sh80K Balenciaga Crocs as he turns a year older

Many great scenes were deleted - Annie Idibia reacts to 'Young, Famous & African' feature

Many great scenes were deleted - Annie Idibia reacts to 'Young, Famous & African' feature

Radio Jambo presenter Lion Deh hospitalized, appeals for blood donation

Radio Jambo presenter Lion Deh hospitalized, appeals for blood donation

They stole our format - Eric Omondi on Netflix series Young, Famous and African

They stole our format - Eric Omondi on Netflix series Young, Famous and African

Rapper Noti Flow surprises girlfriend King Alami with brand new car

Rapper Noti Flow surprises girlfriend King Alami with brand new car

Here are the richest celebrities in Kenya, according to Ringtone

Here are the richest celebrities in Kenya, according to Ringtone

Trending

4 good reasons to watch Young, Famous & African on Netflix [Review]

Cast of Young, Famous & African in a scene on the Netflix reality show

They stole our format - Eric Omondi on Netflix series Young, Famous and African

They stole our format – Eric Omondi Netflix series Young, Famous and African

Many great scenes were deleted - Annie Idibia reacts to 'Young, Famous & African' feature

Annie Idibia [Instagram]

Netflix subscribers may soon be charged extra for password-sharing

Netflix