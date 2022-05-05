RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Serah Teshna & Blessing Lung'aho's Igiza teaser finally unveiled

Dennis Milimo

The Igiza series also stars Keith Chuaga, Ainea Ojiambo, Emmanuel Mugo, Kevin Samuel and Sheila Ndanu

Showmax drops teaser for upcoming Kenyan thriller Igiza
Showmax drops teaser for upcoming Kenyan thriller Igiza

A trailer for an upcoming Kenyan thriller ‘Igiza’ featuring award-winning media personality and actress Serah Nandu Teshna and actor Blessing Lung’aho has officially been released by Showmax.

The 13-part series (Igiza) also stars Kevin Samuel (Mali), Emmanuel Mugo (Pillow Talk), Torome Sision (Monica), Keith Chuaga (Famous) and Eddie Mbugua (You Again).

Set against the backdrop of Nairobi’s fashion industry and the money laundering business, Igiza is a story of revenge between twin sisters Linda and Nicole.

Kevin Samuel and Serah Ndanu. Showmax drops teaser for upcoming Kenyan thriller Igiza
Kevin Samuel and Serah Ndanu.

Also Read: Serah Teshna & Blessing Lung'aho to feature in new Showmax series

Twelve years into serving time, Nicole breaks out of prison and takes the place of her identical twin sister Linda, who framed her. Nicole intends to take back everything she is owed. But there is only one obstacle: her sister’s seemingly wonderful life is filled with dark secrets that threaten to destroy her.

The 30-second teaser reveals that something big is about to go down as we’re introduced to the two sides of Serah Ndanu in the dual role of the twin sisters – the inmate Nicole and Linda, a top fashion designer who runs a successful fashion house. Both their lives are about to change when Nicole sets her revenge plan into motion.

In the teaser, we also meet Ainea Ojiambo (Kina) as Musa, the prison warden obsessed with Nicole and Sheila Ndanu (Maria) as Salome, a top dog serving a life sentence who’s also Nicole’s ally in prison.

Showmax drops teaser for upcoming Kenyan thriller Igiza
Showmax drops teaser for upcoming Kenyan thriller Igiza

Igiza is helmed by Abdi Shuria (known for his works as a cinematographer for 2021’s hit Nafsi and upcoming feature (Ayaanle), King Muriuki (The XYZ Show) and Abu Melita under their company Yare Productions.

Igiza is the next Showmax Original in Kenya after the recently concluded second season of the police procedural and legal drama Crime and Justice.

The 13-part series is set to premiere on Showmax come May 23, 2022.

Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

Serah Teshna & Blessing Lung'aho's Igiza teaser finally unveiled

Serah Teshna & Blessing Lung'aho's Igiza teaser finally unveiled

