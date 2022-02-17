Showmax hosts a star-studded showcase of Crime & Justice 2 and Single Kiasi [Photos]

The exclusive event was graced by the stars of shows, media, fans and industry stakeholders. The screening kicked off with the newly-launched drama series which follows three women navigating the dating life in Nairobi.

Those present at the showcase were treated to Q&A with the Single Kiasi cast, the three lead actresses; Gathoni Mutua (Sintamei), Minne Kariuki (Mariah) and Faith Kibathi (Rebecca).

Nancy Matimu, MD MultiChoice x Single Kiasi ladies Pulse Live Kenya

The star-studded event that was hosted by award-winning media personality Amina Abdi Rabar boosted the presence of notable names like; Sarah Hassan, Lenana Kariba, Serah Teshna, Alfred Munyua, Blessing Lungaho, Director Philippe Bresson, Paul Ogola, Brian Ogola, Director Grace Kahaki, Michael Munyoki, Kevin Samuel, Just Ivy, Cris Njoki, Laura Walubengo, Charles Ouda, Ainea Ojiambo, Patricia Kihoro, Kevin Maina, Gathoni Mutua, Minne Kariuki and Faith Kibathi among others.

The private screening also gave invitees an opportunity to watch the first episode of the highly-anticipated second season of Crime and Justice.

In season two which will premiere on Showmax on Monday, 21 February 2022, detectives Makena and Silas are set on a deadly path with a powerful, mysterious enemy.

Single Kiasi cast 02 Pulse Live Kenya

Showmax also revealed an exciting new project with Reuben Odanga, the award-winning filmmaker behind popular Swahili telenovela Selina and Nafsi, the 2021 romantic drama which made history as the first Kenyan film to run in cinemas for eight consecutive weeks.

Towards the end of the event, Showmax unveiled a surprise teaser of its next original series, a 13-part thriller series that will debut later in 2022.

While more details are still under wraps, it follows twin sisters, Linda and Nicole, at war after a betrayal that changes their lives forever.

Years later, one of the sisters breaks out of prison and takes over the seemingly wonderful life of her identical twin, with disastrous consequences.

Crime and Justice panel Pulse Live Kenya

The 30-second teaser features Kalasha Award-winning actress Serah Ndanu in the double role of Linda and Nicole. The series is helmed by Abdi Shuria known for his works as a cinematographer for 2021’s hit Nafsi, King Muriuki from The XYZ Show and Abu Melita.

This is the fourth Showmax Original title in Kenya after Crime and Justice, Baba Twins; and Single Kiasi.

Photos from the private showcase of Single Kiasi and Crime and Justice.

