Single-ish: Another Kenyan original series set to be unveiled by Showmax

Single-ish, a 13-part drama series that will premiere on the platform on January 20th 2022.

Adapted from the hit South African series Unmarried, Single-ish follows the lives of three women in Nairobi – Sintamei, Mariah and Rebecca – as they deal with the challenges that marriage, relationships, and their careers throw at them.

It also explores the strong bond of friendship that these women share, knowing that even when the world crumbles around them, they will always have each other.

Single-ish also stars Brian Abajah (Sincerely Daisy), Michael Munyoki (A Grand Little Lie), Lucarelli Onyango (Crime and Justice), Mburu Kimani (Nairobi Half Life), Lenana Kariba (Selina), Dora Nyaboke (Crime and Justice) and Jacky Kaboi (Bait).

The cast of Single-ish Pulse Live Kenya

Meet the three ladies at the heart of Single-ish.

Gathoni Mutua as Sintamei

Gathoni Mutua (This Is Life) plays the overachieving, career-focused Sintamei, a brilliant lawyer who seems to have the life that any woman would dream of – she’s on track to making partner in a prestigious law firm and has been happily married for 10 years to the man of her dreams. Or so she thought.

Talking about what drew her to the project, Gathoni says, “Other than the fact that it’s a show about women, Single-ish has this chic yet nostalgic old-school girlfriends vibe that takes the drama a notch higher without feeling like the friendship will fall apart,”.

Minne Kariuki as Mariah

Minne Kariuki (Ma’Empress) plays the sassy Mariah, a woman with a taste for the finer things in life, who uses her looks to get whatever she wants.

“She (Mariah) is a modern-day slay queen who pretends to afford a lavish lifestyle and flaunts it all on social media because she wants to keep up with the trends,” Minne says.

She added that; "Single-ish doesn’t shy away from telling it all as it is, capturing the struggles of modern women,".

Faith Kibathi as Rebecca

Faith Kibathi (This Is Life) plays the humble and down-to-earth Rebecca, a housewife and a mother of two who has lived with her high school sweetheart for nine years despite not being officially married.

“It’s an honour to get to play Rebecca as she explores motherhood and failures of her relationship.

“Single-ish is different because it's very relatable and has a touch of the actual dating experiences in Nairobi. It also shows the beauty of reliable female friendship especially when things get bad,” Faith says.

Minne Kariuki Pulse Live Kenya

Single-ish is produced by Insignia Productions, the studio behind popular shows Changing Times and New Beginnings, with Insignia’s duo Philippe Bresson and Grace Kahaki co-directing alongside Robby Bresson (Simiyu Samurai).