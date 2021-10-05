RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'Squid Game' director says Netflix rejected series 10 years ago

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Hwang Dong-hyuk recently talked about the challenges he faced in funding the show after he wrote it in 2008.

'Squid Games' [bbc uk ]
'Squid Games' [bbc uk ]

‘Squid Game’ may be Netflix's first Korean-language blockbuster to get worldwide buzz and on to becoming the streamer's most-watched show in history, but no one wanted to make it for over a decade. Not even Netflix.

Recommended articles

The show creator, writer and director, Hwang Dong-hyuk recently spoke to The Korean Times about the challenges he encountered in funding the blockbuster drama and how it took ten years to get a nod from Netflix.

"After about 12 years, the world has changed into a place where such peculiar, violent survival stories are actually welcomed," Dong-hyuk shared.

ALSO READ: 5 fun facts you should know about Netflix's 'Squid Game'

Originally titled 'Round Six' the project got greenlighted by the streaming platform in 2019.

Dong-hyuk reportedly came up with the story in 2008 while living with his mother and grandmother but with no one interested and job scarce, he was compelled to sell his laptop for $675, thereby halting the script's development.

The nine-episode series has garnered quite the buzz since it premiered in September. Recently it was reported that South Korea was suing Netflix owing to the streamer causing a traffic surge.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Eric Omondi cracks up US celebrities as his viral video hits 8 million views in 24 hrs

Eric Omondi cracks up US celebrities as his viral video hits 8 million views in 24 hrs

Inside Eric Omondi's new Sh141 Million Mansion in Karen [Video]

Inside Eric Omondi's new Sh141 Million Mansion in Karen [Video]

2 Kenyan journalists behind Kenyatta family offshore wealth exposé

2 Kenyan journalists behind Kenyatta family offshore wealth exposé

Eric Omondi clarifies reports that his new house is an AirBnB

Eric Omondi clarifies reports that his new house is an AirBnB

Kibaki video goes viral in US during social media blackout

Kibaki video goes viral in US during social media blackout

Isaac Mwaura's wife opens up on battle with depression

Isaac Mwaura's wife opens up on battle with depression

Uhuru's aide joins first Kenyans to drive on elevated Nairobi Expressway [Video]

Uhuru's aide joins first Kenyans to drive on elevated Nairobi Expressway [Video]

Lynn Ngugi addresses allegations of blackmailing interview guest [Screenshots]

Lynn Ngugi addresses allegations of blackmailing interview guest [Screenshots]

Cooking for Drake, collaboration with Wizkid and other things Tems revealed in a Twitter Q&A

Cooking for Drake, collaboration with Wizkid and other things Tems revealed in a Twitter Q&A

Trending

'Squid Game' director says Netflix rejected series 10 years ago

'Squid Games' [bbc uk ]

BBNaija 2021: Pere shares plans for N90 million prize

Pere is the third head of house [Instagram/ bigbronaija]