Superman fans in agony after movie’s main star is fired

The star now finds himself at the center of a DC controversy following that he will no longer be playing the Man of Steel in the DC universe.

In the announcement, he revealed that the decision was not his own.

The action hero made these revelations on Instagram.

“I will after all, not be returning as Superman,” Cavill wrote on Instagram.

“After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life,” he added.

“The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes.”

“My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what superman stands for never will. It’s been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards,” he continued.

According to the United Kingdom’s Independent, writer and director, James Gunn, who was recently appointed as one of DC’s creatives alongside Peter Safran, will write a new superman film focused on the superhero’s younger years.

Gunn responded to the news on Twitter writing: “Peter and I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn’t be more over-the-moon about, we’ll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects ta the beginning of the year,” he wrote.

“Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of superman’s life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill. But we just had a meeting with Henry and we are big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in future,” he added.