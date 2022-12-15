ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Superman fans in agony after movie’s main star is fired

Trevor Taremwa

Movie star Henry Cavill left fans stupefied earlier on today after announcing the sudden end of his term as superman.

Henry Cavill starring as Superman in Man of Steel. Picture courtesy; Clay Enos
Henry Cavill starring as Superman in Man of Steel. Picture courtesy; Clay Enos

According to the actor, the news is not the easiest thing to share.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The star now finds himself at the center of a DC controversy following that he will no longer be playing the Man of Steel in the DC universe.

In the announcement, he revealed that the decision was not his own.

The action hero made these revelations on Instagram.

“I will after all, not be returning as Superman,” Cavill wrote on Instagram.

“After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life,” he added.

“The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes.”

“My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what superman stands for never will. It’s been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards,” he continued.

According to the United Kingdom’s Independent, writer and director, James Gunn, who was recently appointed as one of DC’s creatives alongside Peter Safran, will write a new superman film focused on the superhero’s younger years.

Gunn responded to the news on Twitter writing: “Peter and I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn’t be more over-the-moon about, we’ll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects ta the beginning of the year,” he wrote.

“Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of superman’s life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill. But we just had a meeting with Henry and we are big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in future,” he added.

Gunn’s film will reportedly focus on the younger years of the hero, during his years posing as Daily Planet reporter Clark Kent, with insiders telling the Hollywood Reporter that Gunn could potentially direct the film as well as writing it.

Trevor Taremwa Trevor Taremwa Trevor Taremwa - Career wordsmith. Arts lover.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Atajua hajui - Eric Omondi, Bien escalate Sol Fest standoff

Atajua hajui - Eric Omondi, Bien escalate Sol Fest standoff

Lupita Nyong’o stands with Kenya after posting Vijana Barubaru’s video

Lupita Nyong’o stands with Kenya after posting Vijana Barubaru’s video

Superman fans in agony after movie’s main star is fired

Superman fans in agony after movie’s main star is fired

Rema talks special bond with labelmate Ayra Starr

Rema talks special bond with labelmate Ayra Starr

Jackie Matubia hospitalised

Jackie Matubia hospitalised

Apple Music launches new Sing Along feature

Apple Music launches new Sing Along feature

Drake gets a necklace with 42 engagement rings for all the times he almost proposed

Drake gets a necklace with 42 engagement rings for all the times he almost proposed

Rema's Calm Down' remix becomes most streamed Afrobeats song of 2022

Rema's Calm Down' remix becomes most streamed Afrobeats song of 2022

Diamond spoils Zuchu rotten with multi-million gift

Diamond spoils Zuchu rotten with multi-million gift

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift joins film making industry

Henry Cavill starring as Superman in Man of Steel. Picture courtesy; Clay Enos

Superman fans in agony after movie’s main star is fired