Mumbi Maina, Charles Ouda join cast of Crime and Justice in Season 2

The episode dubbed The Death Squad also welcomes some of the best actors in Kenya - Charles Ouda and the talented Mumbi Maina

Ouda who is famed for his role in Makutano Junction makes a comeback into local programming after seven years, fresh from New York’s theatre scene.

On the other hand, his onscreen partner Mumbi Maina (The Matrix Resurrections) has been absent from the local TV scene for a while, but thanks to Crime and Justice 2, she is back.

“Crime and Justice felt right because it’s a testament of how much we’ve grown and how far we’ve come as an industry,” said Mumbi Maina.

Photos from the private showcase of Single Kiasi and Crime and Justice. Pulse Live Kenya

The series kicks off with Barasa’s (John Sibi-Okumu) daughter’s grand wedding that goes awry, courtesy of Milo (Ahmed Musa).

The vigilante serial killer is back to finish what he started in the season one finale - ridding the city of its most corrupt citizens.

As Makena and Silas race to solve the case and stop Milo, they make a shocking discovery - that Milo is just a pawn for a much bigger and more dangerous organisation that will do anything to protect their secrets.

In short, no one is safe. Not even Makena or Silas, who’s still threatened by the imminent consequences of his shady past.

In the season one finale it was even revealed that Silas is on Milo’s hit list.

Sarah Hassan and Alfred Munyua Pulse Live Kenya

“Silas has found his passion again. He’s dealing with the cases with more heart than in season one, mostly because of his interaction with his partner Makena,” Alfred Munyua (Silas) said.

In Season 2, Sarah Hassan she is excited because the audience will finally understand where Makena’s comes from.

“They will finally find out why Makena is the way she is and why she’s affected so much by some of the cases she takes on,” Sarah Hassan noted.

Munyua added; “It has a lot of depth and freshness in all aspects, from the script to the blend of seasoned guest stars to a top-notch crew that gets the job done,”.

Ms Hassan also pointed out that preparation was key to adapt to this season’s pace and settle into Makena’s new arc.

Crime and Justice panel Pulse Live Kenya

“Knowing her journey this season, I had to do more research to emotionally prepare to be in Makena’s headspace and be able to capture the authenticity of her new journey.

“More stunts are required of her character this season too and I did a lot of physical training before filming began to prepare for that,” Hassan said.

Speaking on his role in Crime and Justice 2, Charles Ouda said it’s a great honour to work with both Sarah Hassan and Alfred Munyua.

“It’s an awesome feeling to kick off things with a show like Crime and Justice, and to work with Sarah Hassan and Alfred Munyua again, as well as Mumbi Maina. I can think of no better way to return home,” Ouda says.

Ouda, plays Kenneth Mumbi, the Chief Administrative Secretary for the National Treasury and a member of the aforementioned powerful organisation.

“They’re hiding in the shadows. They’re everywhere: the prison, your neighbour’s house, the shopkeeper across the road, your children’s school, even here (Nairobi Metropol Police),” Ouda’s character Kenneth reveals.