Tiwa Savage makes her acting debut in 'Water and Garri'

Inemesit Udodiong

She is also attached to the project as an executive producer.

Tiwa Savage makes her acting debut in 'Water and Garri' [Mejialabi]

Tiwa Savage has added another feather in her cap by making her acting debut in 'Water and Garri'.

The singer and songwriter takes on the lead role of Aisha, a successful fashion designer in the US who returns to her homeland after 10 years away following a family bereavement.

She returns to see that things have changed at home. Violence has escalated and tensions are high. As she reconnects with family, old friends and her past love, she must learn to live with her scars and confront the guilt she left behind.

On making her acting debut, Savage says, “This project was a complete labor of love that has been a dream of mine for a number of years. Performing as Aisha allowed me to be totally vulnerable and pushed me to express myself in a way that I’ve never done before. It was an honor to share my debut as an actress in a leading role with Meji whilst filming on the African continent with a cast and crew that I have immense admiration and respect for. I’m excited for the world to see this film.”

In addition to starring in the film and serving as an executive producer, the singer wrote and performed the original soundtrack for the movie. Coincidentally, the film shares the same title of her 2021 EP of the same title.

The movie, which was filmed in the city of Cape Coast, Ghana, has wrapped principal photography. The cast includes Mike Afolarin, Andrew Bunting, and Jemima Osunde.

'Water and Garri' is a joint production between Unbound Studios and JM Films, with Comfort Emmanuel as the writer, Meji Alabi as the director and Vannessa Amadi-Ogbonna as one of the executive producers.

Inemesit Udodiong Inemesit Udodiong Inem Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness. Reach her via inem.udodiong@pulse.ng
