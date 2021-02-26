For any parent, it is vitally important that they are aware of everything their child or children are exposed to especially online.

The advent of online watching platforms has further necessitated the need to be keen on child protection protocols.

A platform such as Showmax makes this process very simple for parents and kids as well.

The first step is with the pre-set “Kids” profile which comes with every Showmax account.

Here, kids will find purely child-friendly content including shows from Nickelodeon, Nick Jr, Boomerang and Cartoon Network.

Edutainment Collection

Our number one top pick comes from this profile, and that’s the Edutainment Collection. It contains a very wide selection of shows which help your child’s mind to stay sharp by teaching science, technology, engineering, arts and maths principles.

Away from the Kids profile, it is possible to set up parental controls that will restrict what can be watched freely.

Once you log in to Showmax, click on the “Parental Controls” button and follow the prompts which will help you set a password that will be required to access content which is outside the set parameters.

The other child-friendly shows outside the Kids profile are:-

Supa Modo

If you haven’t already, Supa Modo is a must-watch! It is a very inspiring story of a child who is diagnosed with a terminal illness and taken to the parents’ rural hoe to live out her last days.

While there, the villagers come together to make her dream of becoming a superhero come true.

Jungle Beat: The Movie

An alien crash-lands near the colourful African Jungle. His new animal friends need to teach him about friendship before his Space Conqueror father can take over the planet.

Want a chance to stream all your favourite shows for a slash of the price?

The fun doesn’t have to stop there! To watch these and many more child-friendly shows on Showmax, there’s a special subscription deal.

When you pay for one month of Showmax, you’ll get two more months extra. That’s 12 whole weeks of streaming. Prices start at KSh.380. Get the deal »