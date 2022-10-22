RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Jean-Claude Van Damme’s movie 'Kickboxer' is becoming a series

Philip Matogo

Belgian actor Jean-Claude Van Damme is back in business again as a series is being developed based on one of his best movies, Kickboxer.

Van Damme's powerful kick in Kickboxer, 1989
Van Damme's powerful kick in Kickboxer, 1989

According to various media reports, Jean-Claude Van Damme’s Kickboxer franchise will be turned into a new television series entitled Operation: Kickboxer, with Gary Scott Thompson of The Fast and the Furious fame behind the project.

The original Kickboxer debuted in theaters in 1989 and effectively turned Van Damme into a action star for a new generation. The movie was a grand hit as it brought out the actor’s martial arts training background.

Van Damme helped write the movie alongside Mark DiSalle and Glenn A. Bruce. The movie spawned seven sequels, although Van Damme did not appear as his character Kurt Sloane in many of the official sequels, only costarring in three of them.

However, Operation: Kickboxer may bring Kurt Sloane back to the center of the action as he learns Muay Thai, the ancient kickboxing art that helped him avenge his brother in the original movie.

The new series will be produced by Todd Garner of Mortal Combat fame, as well as Dimitri Logothetis. Logothetis was responsible for rebooting the franchise into a new 2016 film called Kickboxer: Vengeance, which saw Van Damme return as a different character named Master Durand, and co-starred a host of martial arts veterans like Dave Bautista, Gina Carano and basketball player Luis Da Silva.

With production beginning on Operation: Kickboxer sometime in 2023, the show is confirmed to be keeping in line with the original martial arts theme but will involve espionage as Sloane’s brother is embroiled in a global conspiracy and will need his brother’s help to break free. Sloane will go undercover as a mixed martial arts fighter, taking on a champion fighter while also acquiring access to international targets during the operation.

Philip Matogo Philip Matogo Philip Matogo is a politics and business writer.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ivy Chelimo denies dumping boyfriend, Corazon and Frankie re-unite and more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Ivy Chelimo denies dumping boyfriend, Corazon and Frankie re-unite and more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Eric Omondi names 2 MPs to help push 'Play KE' bill into law

Eric Omondi names 2 MPs to help push 'Play KE' bill into law

Sylvester Stallone refused to let Rambo die in the ending of ‘First Blood’

Sylvester Stallone refused to let Rambo die in the ending of ‘First Blood’

Jean-Claude Van Damme’s movie 'Kickboxer' is becoming a series

Jean-Claude Van Damme’s movie 'Kickboxer' is becoming a series

Akon says his brother performed in his place when he was overbooked and crowd didn't notice

Akon says his brother performed in his place when he was overbooked and crowd didn't notice

Grace Ekirapa celebrates daughter as she turns 6 months [Video]

Grace Ekirapa celebrates daughter as she turns 6 months [Video]

Octopizzo kills it with Buruklyn Boys on 'No Signal' & 6 other videos dropped this week [Watch]

Octopizzo kills it with Buruklyn Boys on 'No Signal' & 6 other videos dropped this week [Watch]

Otile Brown explains why Kenyan music is being left behind after US tour

Otile Brown explains why Kenyan music is being left behind after US tour

Otile Brown gets emotional after special suprise from fan [Video]

Otile Brown gets emotional after special suprise from fan [Video]

Trending

Wakanda Forever poster [Marvel]

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever set for African premiere in Nigeria

AMAA 2O22 nominations [Twitter]

AMAA 2022: Organisers confirm plans for week-long activities

Jordan and Majors

Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors feature in ‘Creed 3’ posters

Van Damme's powerful kick in Kickboxer, 1989

Jean-Claude Van Damme’s movie 'Kickboxer' is becoming a series