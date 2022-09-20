New Walt Disney children's show launched in Nairobi

hosted the launch event for the highly anticipated National Geographic Kids programme, Team Sayari at the .

The new children’s series, 'Team Sayari', will inspire children to engage with, care for and protect the natural world and will be hosted by children drawn from across Africa.

During the official launch of the show, at the Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi, showrunners unveiled five Kenyan youngsters who will engage viewers as studio hosts.

The five - Mysha Hodson (13), Marita Lucas (12), Shanah Manjeru (14), Railey Mwai (10) and Adarsh Nagda (12) - will be able to link to field presenters across East, West and South Africa to explore intriguing facets of the environment, interview experts on the ground and learn what is needed to protect and conserve our natural world.

National Geographic’s Team Sayari launch at the Safari Park Hotel Pulse Live Kenya

Joining them from the field are Sheilah Sheldone (13, Kenya), Toluwanimi Olaoye (12, Nigeria), Christian Mekhi (10, Rwanda), Sabrina Kilumanga (10, Tanzania) and South Africa's Atule Mazane (13), Khahliso Khojane (14), Thandolwethu Fani (15).

On their travels, Team Sayari will meet NatGeo explorers and trailblazers in the fields of conservation, science, nature, wildlife and the environment.

The show will also offer valuable lessons regarding how to reduce negative impact on the environment, as well as protect and restore nature in a fun way.

Christine Service, General Manager of The Walt Disney Company Africa expressed her optimism that the project will build on the work National Geographic has been doing in the push for the conservation of nature.

Tracey-Ann Van Rooyen from Disney, Michael Ilako from White Rhino Films, Marjolaine Souquet from National Geographic and Trish Sewe from Wildlife Direct at the launch of Team Sayari. Pulse Live Kenya

“We believe that when people understand the world better, they care more deeply for it. National Geographic has been igniting the explorer in all of us for 133 years, and Team Sayari is a bright example of this mission and purpose.

"We cannot wait for viewers across the continent to share in this engaging and entertaining local series, with a hope that it will help develop them into a passionate community of young explorers, inspired to learn about the world in which they live and strive to protect it” she stated.

Widlife Direct Chief of Party Trish Sewe said the project was aimed at protecting endangered species on the planet, underscoring that it will be able to reach more children across the continent.

National Geographic’s Team Sayari launch at the Safari Park Hotel Pulse Live Kenya

Sewe further said the show will be available in Swahili and Kinyarwanda translations to be aired in Rwanda and Tanzania.

"We are about changing hearts minds and laws to ensure the critical species on our planet especially here in our continent in Africa do not disappear. We realise that not everyone can have access to television. There will be an outreach programme that we expect to reach over 10 thousand children in Kenya, Tanzania and Rwanda in its first phase," Sewe stated.