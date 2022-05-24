Hamanda testified in court that Depp's allegations played no role in the production considering her replacement for the film's sequel. While Warner Bros. did consider replacing Heard, it was over a lack of chemistry between lead star Jason Momoa and the actress.
Warner Bros. denies considering replacing Amber Heard in 'Aquaman 2' over domestic violence
Warner Bros. head of DC Unit, Walter Hamada, has testified in the ongoing Johnny Depp defamation trial over claims by Heard's lawyers that DC considered replacing the actress for 'Aquaman 2' over her domestic violence backlash.
According to Hamanda, the studio delayed on its choice for several weeks as they considered whether to recast Heard's character Mena. He said: "They didn’t have a lot of chemistry together.
"Editorially they were able to make that relationship work in the first movie, but there was a concern that it took a lot of effort to get there.”
The executive further revealed in his testimony that the production eventually created it using movie magic and the film score.
Variety reports that Heard was paid $1 million for the first 'Aquaman' and $2 million for the sequel. Her lawyers have argued that she should have been able to negotiate for more money despite the sum being consistent with her original contract.
They claim that the backlash from Johnny Depp's allegations cost her that opportunity in a bid to claim losses. Heard is seeking $100 million in a defamation counterclaim against Depp.
The estranged couple have been in court for six weeks sharing shocking details of their toxic 15-month marriage.
