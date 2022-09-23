RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Whoopi Goldberg wants Jennifer Lewis to return for ‘Sister Act 3’

Philip Matogo

Whoopi Goldberg says Sister Act 3 is in the works and she wants the film franchise to feature her co-star actress Jennifer Lewis once more.

Goldberg and Lewis
Goldberg revealed this during an episode of The View this week, saying she would love to work with Lewis again for next instalment of Sister Act. Lewis played a singer in Goldberg’s girl-group in the 1992 film, Sister Act 1.

“You know we’re still going to do that movie,” Goldberg told Lewis on the “Hot Topics” segment of The View. “And I’d do everything I can to work with her because she’s fun.”

For her part, Lewis said she was more than “ready” to begin filming part three of Sister Act which will be released through Disney+.

For the first instalment of the franchise, Lewis reportedly taught Goldberg how to sing for her roles as “Delores Van Cartier” and “Sister Mary Clarence” in the movie.

They were going to use my voice and I told Whoopi, ‘Look, you just get in this mirror with the two of us, and you just get a hairbrush and pretend that we’re 15 years old singing Gladys Knight and the Pips,’ and Whoopi did it, she sang her little booty off,” Lewis recalled.

Sister Act premiered in 1992, the plotline is basically about a lounge singer that is forced to become a nun after being placed in a witness protection program. Goldberg returned in Sister Act 2: Back In The Habit which was released the following year.

Sister Act 3 was announced in 2020. Tim Federle is set to direct the film, with Madhuri Shekar writing the script.

