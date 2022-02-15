RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Zari Hassan & Diamond’s reality series set to premiere on Netflix [Trailer]

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Watch the trailer to upcoming Netflix series Young, Famous and African

WCB President Naseeb Abdul Juma, popularly known as Diamond Platnumz, is set to make a debut on Netflix together with his South Africa-based baby mama, Zari Hassan.

The two will feature on an African reality series dubbed Young, Famous & African, alongside other African stars.

Netflix South Africa has shared a sneak peek into the reality series which is set to premiere on March 18, 2022.

"It's glitz, it's glamour, and just a touch of 🤫. You can't miss this. Young, Famous & African arrives March 18. Only on Netflix.,” read a post from the streaming platform.

An elated Chibu Dangote 'Simba' also shared a trailer of the series with his 14.1 million Instagram followers, hailing the show as a representation of the African culture.

“Another one for the culture! From Tandale to the world... Go behind the scenes of what it takes to be an African icon to the world with @netflixsa and @naijaonnetflix's first African reality TV show, featuring your one and only SIMBA! You don't want to miss this,” wrote Diamond while reposting a trailer of the reality series.

Zari also put up a trailer of the series warning that she was about to lead the African takeover on Netflix.

“Born in Uganda. Flourishing in Mzansi. Now we’re taking over Netflix! See me bossing it up on the first-ever African reality show.

“Africa like you've never seen before. It's glitz, It's glamour and just a touch of me. You can't miss this,” Zari urged.

The reality series will feature a total of eight African stars:-

  1. South African actress, TV host and singer Khanyi Mbau. She is also the sister of famous SA celebrity Lasizwe Dambuza.
  2. Diamond Platnumz
  3. South African disc jockey Quinton Masina who is popularly known as Naked DJ
  4. Zari the Boss Lady
  5. Nigerian fashion designer Jeremiah Ogbodo, who is popularly known as Swanky Jerry
  6. South African millionaire and TV personality Andile Ncube
  7. South Africa-born, Zimbabwean rapper Nadia Nakai
  8. Nigerian model, actress and presenter Annie Macaulay-Idibia

Dennis Milimo

