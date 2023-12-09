Don't miss the highlights as 2Baba, Terry G, Skales, Goya Menor, August Chuks take the stage at Idoma International Carnival 2023.

With the theme “The Sweet Things of Our People,” the 11th-year edition of the carnival will celebrate the rich culture of Idoma while delivering top-notch entertainment as it has done in the past.

Headlining this year’s carnival is none other than 2Baba, Africa’s biggest musician. Known for his captivating performances and chart-topping hits. 2Baba is set to mesmerize the audience in Otukpo with his incredible talent.

Joining him on stage are other A-list artists including Terry G, Skales, Goya Menor, August Chuks, celebrity hypeman Big Smart, Nollywood star Charles Okocha amongst the best homegrown artists. Together, these artists will create a memorable experience for all carnival-goers, refreshed by Bogo Charger (energy drink).

Idoma International Carnival has become an annual tradition, attracting thousands of music lovers, culture enthusiasts, and tourists. It serves as a platform to showcase the vibrant Idoma culture, while also providing a fantastic entertainment lineup.

“This year’s carnival promises to be bigger and sweeter,” said the organizers. “With the theme ‘The Sweet Things of Our People,’ we aim to celebrate the joy, happiness, and richness of our culture. It’s an exciting fusion of culture and entertainment at its best.”

In addition to the star-studded performances, the carnival will feature a wide range of activities on various days, including a gospel jamboree, traditional wrestling, dance displays, bikers parade featuring the best bikers from BIN, street carnival parades and much more. Attendees would immerse themselves in the captivating Idoma heritage while enjoying the talents of their favorite artists.

The carnival village will host a variety of food stalls, arts and crafts exhibitions, traditional games, and cultural showcases. It promises to be a holistic entertainment experience for all visitors.

Moreover, the 2023 edition of the Idoma International Carnival will witness the debut of the first Nigeria Carnival Queen, beautified by Zaron Cosmetics. This addition highlights the carnival’s commitment to promoting Nigerian talent and empowering women in the entertainment industry. Nigeria Carnival Queen (NCQ) is a trademark name owned by Idoma Carnival.

Idoma International Carnival has become a significant event on the entertainment calendar, attracting national and international attention. It showcases the best of Nigerian culture, promotes tourism, and fosters collaborations within the industry.

