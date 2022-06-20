5 lessons on collaboration from Nektunez’ Ameno

There lies the advantage collaboration can give creatives and even businesses. These are five ways you can apply these collaborative tips to your business and life:

Pulse Ghana

Find people with complementary skills:

If you asked a group of people whether they liked the Ameno beat or the lyrics better, you would probably get varied responses, that is understandable because the collaborators complement each other perfectly, same for your business goals, to get to the next level, it is best to find someone whose skill set complements yours so you can bring out the best in each other.

Choose people who are looking for the same thing you are and have similar goals:

If you want to go big and elevate your business, the best way is to collaborate with others who are looking for the same thing. You've heard the saying there's strength in numbers right? Well it rings true when it comes to your business as well!

If you want to build something big, it's good to realize early on who you're looking for in a partner. This is why networking events or platforms like LetsGo Nation are important because it gives you the chance to explore your goals with other people who have similar interests.

Don't be afraid of the competition:

If you want to succeed in business and go big, you need to embrace the competition. This is because you'll learn from them and gain a lot of benefits from them.

The biggest mistake we make with our business is being afraid of the competition. Sometimes seeing a competitor innovate in your sector can seem intimidating. So you start worrying about what's going on instead of focusing on your own business. Rather, embrace the competition and find ways to learn from them

There are a variety of ways to collaborate.

Collaboration can take many forms and isn't limited to working with peers, but also with clients, customers, manufacturers, and more. The only problem is there are so many ways to collaborate nowadays. The internet is literally here to bring people together and help them find ways to work together on projects they would have never been able to accomplish alone.

Be open to feedback and criticism.

You can bet Nektunez got feedback on the song before it was released, the key is to be open to this feedback and effect the changes you need to make.

There are going to be times when you feel like you've hit a brick wall and can't break through it. This is when it is best to open up your heart and mind and listen to what others have to say.

Making connections is crucial if you want to succeed in a creative field. We discussed how businesses and creatives can achieve more success through collaboration. Not only will you save money, but you'll also have the opportunity to learn from your peers and grow as a business person or a creative person. It's a win-win for everyone involved!