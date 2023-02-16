Timeless romance: 6 TBT love songs from Kenya's Kapuka era 2001-2008

Here are some of the top love songs that dominated topped charts between 2001 - 2008.

1. Nasinzia Nikikuwaza - Nameless

Nameless, also known as David Mathenge, is one of Kenya's most iconic musicians. He is credited with popularizing the genre of Afro-pop in the country.

One of his most popular and beloved songs is 'Nasinzia Nikikuwaza' which was released in 2001.

The song's title translates to "I fall asleep thinking about you" and it is a romantic ballad that expresses the feelings of a man who has a deep admiration for a woman.

In the song, Nameless states the extent he is willing to go for the woman he loves.

Part of the song goes, "Commit a crime and I will be your defender, overpower me so that I surrender.

The song was used by many men for pick-up lines on ladies they admired. 'Nasinzia Nikikuwaza' won the award for Best Male Artist, Best Afro Fusion and Best Music Video

2. Ritwa Riaku - Eric Wainaina

Eric Wainaina is a celebrated Kenyan musician who is known for his socially conscious lyrics and his ability to create music that speaks to the hearts and minds of his fans.

Wainaina has also written songs that speak to those in love. Among the songs is 'Ritwa Riaku' which is written in Kikuyu language.

The song speaks about the dangers a young man has faced waiting for the love of his life including surviving a mob beating. The song is slow and sends hits the message home through its smooths lyrics.

Released in 2001, the song is still a hit to date and is loved by even those that don't understand Kikuyu.

3. Tamani - Amani

The Kenyan urban music history would be incomplete without mentioning Cecilia Wairimu also known as Amani.

Among Amani's top songs is 'Tamani' which is a mix of R&B and Afro-pop produced under Ogopa Dejaays. 'Tamani' means wish which in the song means the wish to be with the person she loves.

The song which was released in 2006 is a perfect tune for someone with deep admiration for a person.

4. Haiya - Harry Kimani

Despite going low in the industry, Harry Kimani made a track that would be memorable decades later.

Harry Kimani released 'Haiya' in 2005 which went ahead to clinch him top awards and had him booked for several shows.

This Kikuyu song speaks to reassuring your love that she is the only one and no one can take her place.

The simplicity of the video made the song even more attached to the fans who would sing along word by word.

The vocals by the singer stood out in the acoustic song which was a constant request by men for their ladies on radio. In 2005 the song won the Kisima award for the best video and best song.

5. Zam Zam - Kenzo Matata

A former signee of the Ogopa Deejays, Kenzo Matata's 'Zam Zam' was a song that lovers sang along to whenever it was played. Released in 2008, the song topped the charts for months.

Kenzo narrates in the song he is leaving bachelorhood and is in the process of finding a woman.

Kenzo's simple lyrics and great chorus had the song stuck in people's minds.

6. Embe Dodo - Them Mushrooms

Formed in 1969 in Mombasa, Them Mushrooms grew to become one of the most successful and influential bands in East Africa.

The song is popular in and out of the country thanks to the fluent Swahili it is written in. The song was common in late-night shows where listeners would request it for their loved ones affirming their love for them.

Their song 'Embe Dodo' in 2008 was a great composition that saw them become household names thanks to their songs which had a blend of rhumba, reggae and chakacha.