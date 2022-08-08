6 Sauti Sol songs to listen to before you vote tomorrow [Videos]

The band has recruited a number of top Kenyan acts to help them deliver the message to all eligible voters who will be casting the ballot to elect leaders in various positions from MCA to the President.

In all the songs, its clear that the Mid-Night Train hitmakers are sounding an alarm – reminding Kenyans they can make a difference in this country if they elect the right people into office.

In My Head - Sauti Sol feat. Khaligraph Jones

The first song to be released from the Tujiangalie (self-reflection) series was In My Head featuring rapper Khaligraph Jones.

The track, launched on July 25, can be summarised as a cry for help, with the artists touching on major problems plaguing not only Kenya but Africa at large. From corruption, to high costs of living, increase in taxes and mounting debt.

Bien-Aime Baraza kicks off In My Head by addressing Africans through a carefully worded love letter, "Now we know better, we gone do better, so you better be a go-getter," says Bien.

Some of the scandals highlighted include; The 2015 National Youth Service Scandal which saw Sh1.8Billion get stolen from the Ministry of Devolution and Planning.

The latest visa scandal that delayed and ultimately prevented some athletes from competing in the just concluded World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon has also been highlighted.

Girls on Top - Sauti Sol feat. Brandy Maina & Maandy

The second single from the Tijiangalie series is Girls On Top. On this track, Sauti Sol have teamed up with fast-rising Gengetone artiste Maandy Kabaya and the Queen of Amapiano in Kenya Brandy Maina.

“Women you run things, you run my world and am counting on you. Huniangushangi and I’m loving the view because I love to see my girls on Top,” Bien tackles the chorus.

Brandy picks up the first versus praising a number of women who have received global success and inspired young girls to dream big.

Some of the notable names who appear in the video are; the late Wangari Maathai, Michelle Obama, Leymah Gbowee, Ellen Johnson Sirfleaf, Angelique Kidjo (5 times Grammy award winning artiste), Muthoni Kirima, Chimamanda Adichie, Bridget Kosgei and Orie Rogo Manduli.

At 1 minute and 15 seconds, Maandy picks up the mic to highlight the challenges girls go through in the process of chasing the bag.

Savara also delivers a fire versus with photos and names of powerful Kenyan women being displayed in the video – one after the other.

Here we get to see Supreme Court Judge Njoki Ndungu, Faith Kipyegon, Chief Justice Martha Koome, Fatuma Zarika - all who have built their careers with Zero scandals.

“Vile inafaa, vile unatesa, umetoka far, chase that paper, we ndo star,” Sauti Sol sing in unison with Maandy and Brandy Maina.

In this song, Sauti Sol and the two girls are out to remind Kenyan women that they’re banking on them for a better tomorrow.

Tano Tena - Sauti Sol feat. Nviiri the Storyteller & Bensoul

Another tune from Sauti Sol is ‘Tano Tena’ featuring Sol Generation signees Nviiri the Storyteller and Bensoul – a remix of Tunjiangalie.

The song addresses all the failed promises politicians gave to the voters back in 2017 when running for office.

Here, Kenyan are being warned against electing the same old face who have done nothing for the electorates in the past years.

“Sikufi miaka tano tena.

“Nini unatu offer, Barabara mbaya so umekama na chopper, Security ngori so umekam na bouncer…matusi na vichekesho umejaza manifesto lakini hakuna action plan.

"Give the power to the youth, we gonna kill them with the truth, waende nyumbani one by one,” Bien sings.

Tujiangalie (Remix) - Sauti Sol feat. Wakadinali & Buruklyn Boyz

Expect a banger when three of the best music groups in Kenya link up on one song. Sauti Sol recruited Wakadanili and Buruklyn Boyz for Tujiangalie Remix – tackling all the challenges the youth go through.

From police brutality, poverty, fake promises and all the young people who have been killed innocently.

The three groups also appeal to politics to accept the outcome of the August 9 polls and allow life to move on.

Upendo wa Kenya – Sauti Sol, Wyre, Evelyn Wanjiru, Mercy Masika, Trio Mio, Size 8, Samidoh, Khaligraph Jones

The final song that you need to listen to before you vote Tuesday, August 9, 2022 is Upendo wa Kenya.

This song brought together a total of 8 top Kenyans act with the aim of preaching peace during and after the Tuesday General Election.

Artiste featured on Upendo wa Kenya include; Sauti Sol, Wyre, Evelyn Wanjiru, Mercy Masika, Trio Mio, Size 8, Samidoh and Khaligraph Jones.

Tujiangalie – Sauti Sol feat. Nyashinski

The original Tujiangalie song, released on August 22, 2018 featuring Nyashinski, serves as a reminder to Kenyans to always elect the right people into public office.

In the song, Sauti Sol and Nyashinski talk about issues affecting Kenya from debt, corruption, democracy, religion, tribalism, patriotism, and the role social media plays in all this.