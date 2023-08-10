The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

American rapper Fabolous arrives in Kenya ahead of concert [Video]

Denis Mwangi

Fabolous arrived in Kenya on August 10, and is in high spirits, looking forward to engaging with the hiphop community in Kenya

Rapper Fabolous attends Labor Day Takeover at Republic Lounge on September 4, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Rapper Fabolous attends Labor Day Takeover at Republic Lounge on September 4, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Nairobi's Hip Hop scene has begun the countdown for the much-anticipated performance by Grammy-nominated American rapper Fabolous.

Recommended articles

The grand affair is scheduled to take place during the Blocc Party at Diamond Plaza 2 in Parklands. The event is organised by UnKut Africa and SK8CITY and will be hosted by Tracy Beey.

The event is not only a tribute to the remarkable journey of Hip Hop but also serves as a prelude to the highly-anticipated fourth annual UnKut Hip Hop Awards.

Attendees are in for an unforgettable night that transcends music, embracing the very essence of self-expression, unity, and creativity that have defined Hip Hop for five decades.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Blocc Party will feature the history and spirit of Nairobi's burgeoning Hip Hop scene, bringing together legends, emerging artists, and devoted fans under one roof.

It serves as an homage to the pioneers of the Kenyan Hip Hop movement, with a special spotlight on Kalamashaka, who will be honored for their exceptional contribution to the culture.

These pioneers have paved the way for countless aspiring artists, leaving an indelible mark on the landscape of Hip Hop in Kenya.

Adding a layer of excitement and honor to the occasion, the event will feature the Buruklyn Boyz as the recipients of this year's Honorary awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their appearance promises to elevate the atmosphere of the evening, infusing it with an extra dose of thrill and nostalgia.

Aspiring talents will find their spotlight during the open mic segment, where 50 gifted artists will captivate the audience with their lyrical prowess.

For gaming enthusiasts, Niko Kadi brings a collection of exhilarating games, ensuring that the energy remains sky-high throughout the night.

But the beat doesn't stop there. For devotees of the dance, Ghat Juice proudly sponsors a high-stakes breaking competition, with a generous cash prize of Sh50,000 awaiting the champion.

Witness the electric energy on the dance floor as the finest breakers in the Hip Hop community compete in the inaugural edition of "Who's Ghat Juice?"

ADVERTISEMENT

The Blocc Party truly comes alive with performances by some of Kenya's Hip Hop luminaries. MC Sharon, Oksyde, and the iconic Ukoo Flani are poised to command the stage, delivering a sequence of high-octane performances that will undoubtedly keep the crowd on their feet and the energy soaring.

This isn't just a party; It's a chance to be part of history, honour the legacy of 50 years of Hip Hop culture, and celebrate those who have helped shape the movement into the vibrant force it is today.

Tickets for this unforgettable celebration come in various options to suit different preferences:

  • The Blocc Party (Season Pass): Sh3000 – Includes access to Fabolous In Concert on Thursday and an exclusive opportunity to skate with him on Friday, along with entry into The Blocc Party on Friday evening.
  • Advance tickets for The Blocc Party: Sh1000
  • Gate tickets: Sh 2000
ADVERTISEMENT

All tickets are available for purchase at mookh.com.

And for those passionate about skating, there's an exclusive 50% discount offer. Skaters can secure their spot at the Blocc Party for just Sh1000, a deal too good to miss.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Memory of Crazy Kennar that still makes Yvonne Khisa cry

Memory of Crazy Kennar that still makes Yvonne Khisa cry

Jose Chameleone graduates from Cavendish University

Jose Chameleone graduates from Cavendish University

Brian Chira apologises after attacking Jalang'o & other Kenyan celebs online

Brian Chira apologises after attacking Jalang'o & other Kenyan celebs online

American rapper Fabolous arrives in Kenya ahead of concert [Video]

American rapper Fabolous arrives in Kenya ahead of concert [Video]

Nasty C & Zack Tabudlo unite through Coke studio to create musical masterpiece

Nasty C & Zack Tabudlo unite through Coke studio to create musical masterpiece

Heartbreak on & off camera: Jackie Matubia in tears after married 'lover' left

Heartbreak on & off camera: Jackie Matubia in tears after married 'lover' left

Eric Omondi reveals newborn's name after welcoming bundle of joy [Photos]

Eric Omondi reveals newborn's name after welcoming bundle of joy [Photos]

3 TikTokers go viral after dancing to Citizen TV news [Watch]

3 TikTokers go viral after dancing to Citizen TV news [Watch]

I fought Kizz Daniel at Timaya's house when I was drunk - Skales

I fought Kizz Daniel at Timaya's house when I was drunk - Skales

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Alikiba (left) and Nyashinski

Alikiba throws jab at Diamond in 'Mnyama' & 5 other songs released this week

South African artist Nasty C and emerging Filipino popstar Zack Tabudlo

Nasty C & Zack Tabudlo unite through Coke studio to create musical masterpiece