American rapper Fabolous arrives in Kenya ahead of concert [Video]

The grand affair is scheduled to take place during the Blocc Party at Diamond Plaza 2 in Parklands. The event is organised by UnKut Africa and SK8CITY and will be hosted by Tracy Beey.

The event is not only a tribute to the remarkable journey of Hip Hop but also serves as a prelude to the highly-anticipated fourth annual UnKut Hip Hop Awards.

Attendees are in for an unforgettable night that transcends music, embracing the very essence of self-expression, unity, and creativity that have defined Hip Hop for five decades.

The Blocc Party will feature the history and spirit of Nairobi's burgeoning Hip Hop scene, bringing together legends, emerging artists, and devoted fans under one roof.

It serves as an homage to the pioneers of the Kenyan Hip Hop movement, with a special spotlight on Kalamashaka, who will be honored for their exceptional contribution to the culture.

These pioneers have paved the way for countless aspiring artists, leaving an indelible mark on the landscape of Hip Hop in Kenya.

Adding a layer of excitement and honor to the occasion, the event will feature the Buruklyn Boyz as the recipients of this year's Honorary awards.

Their appearance promises to elevate the atmosphere of the evening, infusing it with an extra dose of thrill and nostalgia.

Aspiring talents will find their spotlight during the open mic segment, where 50 gifted artists will captivate the audience with their lyrical prowess.

For gaming enthusiasts, Niko Kadi brings a collection of exhilarating games, ensuring that the energy remains sky-high throughout the night.

But the beat doesn't stop there. For devotees of the dance, Ghat Juice proudly sponsors a high-stakes breaking competition, with a generous cash prize of Sh50,000 awaiting the champion.

Witness the electric energy on the dance floor as the finest breakers in the Hip Hop community compete in the inaugural edition of "Who's Ghat Juice?"

The Blocc Party truly comes alive with performances by some of Kenya's Hip Hop luminaries. MC Sharon, Oksyde, and the iconic Ukoo Flani are poised to command the stage, delivering a sequence of high-octane performances that will undoubtedly keep the crowd on their feet and the energy soaring.

This isn't just a party; It's a chance to be part of history, honour the legacy of 50 years of Hip Hop culture, and celebrate those who have helped shape the movement into the vibrant force it is today.

Tickets for this unforgettable celebration come in various options to suit different preferences:

The Blocc Party (Season Pass): Sh3000 – Includes access to Fabolous In Concert on Thursday and an exclusive opportunity to skate with him on Friday, along with entry into The Blocc Party on Friday evening.

Advance tickets for The Blocc Party: Sh1000

Gate tickets: Sh 2000

All tickets are available for purchase at mookh.com.