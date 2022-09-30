Apple has released the full list of the most played songs in Kenya. In the list, Kenyan songs appear to be the very least played with only two song by Bien-Aime Baraza of Sauti Sol.
Apple Music Top 100 most played songs in Kenya [Full List]
The list has music from all over the world
The highest number of songs played in Kenya came from Nigeria a revelation that has caused mixed reactions among some stakeholders in the music industry.
Below is the full list of the most played songs in Kenya:
- Rush Ayra Starr Nigeria
- KU LO SA Oxlade Nigeria
- Last Last Burna Boy Nigeria
- Bandana Fireboy DML Asake
- It’s Plenty Burna Boy Nigeria
- Soweto Victony Nigeria
- For My Hand Burna Boy Nigeria
- Girlfriend Ruger Nigeria
- Overloading Mavins/Crayon Nigeria
- Sugarcane Camidoh/Mayorkun Nigeria
- Terminator Asake Nigeria
- Organise Asake Nigeria
- I’m a mess Omah Lay Nigeria
- All Over Magixx Nigeria
- Under the Influence Chris Brown USA
- Electricity Pheelz and Davido Nigeria
- Joha Asake Nigeria
- Call me Every Day Chris Brown USA
- WeWe Ruger Nigeria
- Buga Kizz Daniel/Tekno Nigeria
- Sungba Asake Nigeria
- Peace Be Unto You Asake Nigeria
- Bad to Me Wizkid Nigeria
- Calm Down Rema Nigeria
- Cold Outside Timaya Nigeria
- Cuff IT Beyonce USA
- Okay Adekunle Gold Nigeria
- Certified Loner Mayorkun Nigeria
- Soso Omah Lay Nigeria
- Philo Bella Shmurda/Omah Lay Nigeria
- Ijo Crayon Nigeria
- Playboy Fireboy DML Nigeria
- Jimmy Cooks Drake USA
- Come Close Ckay Nigeria
- Finesse Pheelz Nigeria
- Unholy Sam Smith UK
- God Did DJ Khaled USA
- Mmadu Ckay Nigeria
- Calm Down Rema/Selena Gomez Nigeria
- Inauma Bien Kenya
- Nakupenda Jay Melody Tanzania
- Freestyle Lil Baby USA
- Emiliana CKay Nigeria
- Monalisa Lojay Sarz Nigeria
- Baby Riddim Fave Nigeria
- Kolomental Victony Nigeria
- Understand Omah Lay Nigeria
- Jagele Burna Boy Nigeria
- Common Person Burna Boy Nigeria
- Bounce Ruger Nigeria
- Gangasta Paradise Coolio USA
- Nzaza Asake Nigeria
- Wait for U Future USA
- Dupe Asake Nigeria
- Propeller JAE5 Nigeria
- Bloody Samaritan Ayra Starr Nigeria
- Dull Asake Nigeria
- High Adenkule Gold Nigeria
- Sete K.O Nigeria
- One Side Iyanya Nigeria
- Jireh Limoblaze Nigeria
- Palazzo Spinall Nigeria
- Break My Soul Beyonce USA
- All of us Fireboy DML
- Dior Ruger Nigeria
- Vibration Fireboy DML Nigeria
- On the Low Burna Boy Nigeria
- Infinity Olamide Nigeria
- Mood Wizkid Nigeria
- Jireh Elevation Nigeria
- Vanilla Burna Boy Nigeria
- Xtra Cool Young John Nigeria
- Holy Father Mayorkun Nigeria
- Non-Stop Drake USA
- Damages Tems Nigeria
- Dada Young John Nigeria
- Kilometre Burna Boy Nigeria
- Big Flexa Costa Titch Nigeria
- Different Size Burna Boy Nigeria
- Alien Superstar Beyonce USA
- Real Life Burna Boy Nigeria
- Kolo Kolo Pato Ranking Nigeria
- Ototo Asake Nigeria
- In My Mind BNXN Nigeria
- No wahala 1da Banton Nigeria
- Monalisa Lojay and Sarz Nigeria
- Dimension Bien Kenya
- Sip Joeboy Nigeria
- Omo Ope Asake Nigeria
- Woman Omah Lay Nigeria
- Mel Made me Do It Stormzy UK
- Location Dave Nigeria
- Pami DJ Tunez Nigeria
- Patek Mr Eazi Nigeria
- Love Nwantiti CKay Nigeria
- Love Don’t Cost a Dime Magixx Ayra Starr Nigeria
- I’m good David Guetta USA
- Free Mind Tems Nigeria
- Abo Mvelo Daliwonga Nigeria
- Doja Central Cee Nigeria
