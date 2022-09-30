RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Apple Music Top 100 most played songs in Kenya [Full List]

Amos Robi

The list has music from all over the world

Sauti Sol's Bien Aime Baraza
Sauti Sol's Bien Aime Baraza

Apple has released the full list of the most played songs in Kenya. In the list, Kenyan songs appear to be the very least played with only two song by Bien-Aime Baraza of Sauti Sol.

Recommended articles

The highest number of songs played in Kenya came from Nigeria a revelation that has caused mixed reactions among some stakeholders in the music industry.

Below is the full list of the most played songs in Kenya:

  1. Rush        Ayra Starr Nigeria
  2. KU LO SA Oxlade      Nigeria
  3. Last Last Burna Boy Nigeria
  4. Bandana Fireboy DML Asake
  5. It’s Plenty Burna Boy Nigeria
  6. Soweto  Victony Nigeria
  7. For My Hand Burna Boy Nigeria
  8. Girlfriend  Ruger Nigeria
  9. Overloading Mavins/Crayon Nigeria
  10. Sugarcane Camidoh/Mayorkun Nigeria
  11. Terminator  Asake Nigeria
  12. Organise Asake Nigeria
  13. I’m a mess Omah Lay Nigeria
  14. All Over Magixx Nigeria
  15. Under the Influence Chris Brown USA
  16. Electricity Pheelz and Davido Nigeria
  17. Joha Asake  Nigeria
  18. Call me Every Day Chris Brown USA
  19. WeWe Ruger Nigeria
  20. Buga Kizz Daniel/Tekno Nigeria
  21. Sungba Asake Nigeria
  22. Peace Be Unto You Asake Nigeria
  23. Bad to Me Wizkid Nigeria
  24. Calm Down Rema Nigeria
  25. Cold Outside Timaya Nigeria
  26. Cuff IT Beyonce USA
  27. Okay Adekunle Gold Nigeria
  28. Certified Loner Mayorkun Nigeria
  29. Soso Omah Lay Nigeria
  30. Philo  Bella Shmurda/Omah Lay Nigeria
  31. Ijo Crayon Nigeria
  32. Playboy  Fireboy DML Nigeria
  33. Jimmy Cooks Drake USA
  34. Come Close Ckay Nigeria
  35. Finesse Pheelz Nigeria
  36. Unholy Sam Smith UK
  37. God Did DJ Khaled USA
  38. Mmadu Ckay Nigeria
  39. Calm Down Rema/Selena Gomez Nigeria
  40. Inauma Bien Kenya
  41. Nakupenda Jay Melody Tanzania
  42. Freestyle Lil Baby USA
  43. Emiliana CKay Nigeria
  44. Monalisa Lojay Sarz Nigeria
  45. Baby Riddim Fave Nigeria
  46. Kolomental Victony Nigeria
  47. Understand Omah Lay Nigeria
  48. Jagele Burna Boy Nigeria
  49. Common Person Burna Boy Nigeria
  50. Bounce Ruger Nigeria
  51. Gangasta Paradise Coolio USA
  52. Nzaza Asake Nigeria
  53. Wait for U                     Future                                       USA
  54. Dupe                             Asake                                         Nigeria
  55. Propeller                       JAE5                                          Nigeria
  56. Bloody Samaritan        Ayra Starr                                 Nigeria
  57. Dull                                Asake                                          Nigeria
  58. High                              Adenkule Gold                         Nigeria
  59. Sete                                K.O                                             Nigeria
  60. One Side                       Iyanya                                         Nigeria
  61. Jireh                               Limoblaze                                  Nigeria
  62. Palazzo                           Spinall                                        Nigeria
  63. Break My Soul               Beyonce                                    USA
  64. All of us                            Fireboy                                      DML
  65. Dior                                   Ruger                                         Nigeria
  66. Vibration                          Fireboy DML                             Nigeria
  67. On the Low                     Burna Boy                                  Nigeria
  68. Infinity                              Olamide                                      Nigeria
  69. Mood                                 Wizkid                                        Nigeria
  70. Jireh                                   Elevation                                  Nigeria
  71. Vanilla                                Burna Boy                                  Nigeria
  72. Xtra Cool                           Young John                              Nigeria
  73. Holy Father                       Mayorkun                                  Nigeria
  74. Non-Stop                           Drake                                          USA
  75. Damages                            Tems                                          Nigeria
  76. Dada                                    Young John                              Nigeria
  77. Kilometre                            Burna Boy                                 Nigeria
  78. Big Flexa                             Costa Titch                             Nigeria
  79. Different Size                     Burna Boy                               Nigeria
  80. Alien Superstar                  Beyonce                                 USA
  81. Real Life                              Burna Boy                               Nigeria
  82. Kolo Kolo                             Pato Ranking                          Nigeria
  83. Ototo                                    Asake                                       Nigeria
  84. In My Mind                          BNXN                                        Nigeria
  85. No wahala                           1da Banton                               Nigeria
  86. Monalisa                              Lojay and Sarz                        Nigeria
  87. Dimension                             Bien                                          Kenya
  88. Sip                                          Joeboy                                    Nigeria
  89. Omo Ope                               Asake                                     Nigeria
  90. Woman                                   Omah Lay                              Nigeria
  91. Mel Made me Do It               Stormzy                                  UK
  92. Location                                 Dave                                     Nigeria
  93. Pami                                        DJ Tunez                                Nigeria
  94. Patek                                       Mr Eazi                                  Nigeria
  95. Love Nwantiti                        CKay                                       Nigeria
  96. Love Don’t Cost a Dime      Magixx Ayra Starr               Nigeria
  97. I’m good                                 David Guetta                         USA
  98. Free Mind                              Tems                                      Nigeria
  99. Abo Mvelo                             Daliwonga                              Nigeria
  100. Doja                                       Central Cee                           Nigeria  
Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Apple Music Top 100 most played songs in Kenya [Full List]

Apple Music Top 100 most played songs in Kenya [Full List]

Nonini drops new Reggae single ahead of official release on his birthday [LISTEN]

Nonini drops new Reggae single ahead of official release on his birthday [LISTEN]

Willy Paul and Jovial release much-anticipated collabo [Watch]

Willy Paul and Jovial release much-anticipated collabo [Watch]

Pastor T reaches out to Akorino brothers' after an alleged twisted love affair

Pastor T reaches out to Akorino brothers' after an alleged twisted love affair

Apple Music releases top 100 songs in Kenya, only 2 Kenyan songs made the list

Apple Music releases top 100 songs in Kenya, only 2 Kenyan songs made the list

Trevor Noah bows out of The Daily Show after 7 years

Trevor Noah bows out of The Daily Show after 7 years

Gabiro Mtu Necessary officially named No.1 artist in Kisumu after cracking 2M streams

Gabiro Mtu Necessary officially named No.1 artist in Kisumu after cracking 2M streams

Queen of my heart- Waihiga Mwaura celebrates wife on birthday

Queen of my heart- Waihiga Mwaura celebrates wife on birthday

Eve Mungai back online, explains reason for disappearance

Eve Mungai back online, explains reason for disappearance

Pulse Influencer Awards 2022 Countdown!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
October 15, 2022
Pulse Influencer Awards happening today!

Trending

Davido, Chance the Rapper

Davido spotted in studio with Chance the Rapper

All about the 'Booming on Boomplay' competition running from September 2022 to December 2022

Emerging artists to win Sh500,000 in Boomplay's new competition

Gabiro Mtu Necessary

Gabiro Mtu Necessary officially named No.1 artist in Kisumu after cracking 2M streams

A screengrab from Wily Paul and Jovial's song Lalala

Willy Paul and Jovial release much-anticipated collabo [Watch]