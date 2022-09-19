RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Asake's 'Mr. Money With The Vibe' debuts at NO.66 on Billboard 200

Adeayo Adebiyi

In another Landmark feat, Asake's debut album 'Mr. Money With The Vibe' has debuted at NO.66 on the Billboard 200.

Asake - Mr Money With The Vibe
Asake - Mr Money With The Vibe

Details: After dominating 2022 with his hit singles, Asake released his debut album 'Mr. Money With The Vibe' which instantly lived up to the hype.

In another sensational feat, the album made its first entry on the Billboard Album Chart where it debuted at N0.66. This makes it the fourth ever highest charting Nigerian album after Burna Boy's 'Love, Damini' which debuted at NO.18, Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' which debuted at NO.28, and Burna Boy's Grammy-winning 'Twice As Tall' which debuted at NO. 54.

Man of the Year: Asake has been in red hot form in 2022 with his songs topping TurnTable Nigeria Top 100 and Apple Music Nigeria Top 100.

Asake's 'Mr. Money With The Vibe' also set a new record on Apple Music after becoming the African album with the highest first-day streams and three-day streams respectively.

On Monday, 19th September 2022, he became the first artist in the history of TurnTable Charts to have 7 songs off a single album. All the 12 songs on the album also occupied the top 12 spots on Apple Music Nigeria in the first 48 hours of its release.

With the success it has recorded so far, its debut on the Billboard 200 doesn't come as a surprise.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
