On this dance track, the Penthauze Music CEO has recruited Afrobeats musician and producer Tekno, who is known for various chart-topping tracks over the span of his career.

Phyno has given his fans a dance anthem on Full Current. The Amapiano tune is produced by multi hitmaker Yung Willis. The song exhorts the features of an amazing female partner.

Award winning Nigerian star Phyno teams up with Tekno for new banger Pulse Live Kenya

The Enugu born Artist has made an indelible mark on the Nigerian music scene and is keen to bridge the African music scene with his music statement.

Song Title: Full Current

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: July 29, 2022

Producer: Yung Willis

Phyno who released his 4th Studio album in 2021, Something To Live For, is set to release other projects in coming months.

Award winning Nigerian star Phyno teams up with Tekno for new banger Pulse Live Kenya

Full Current is available on all digitals platforms.

Phyno developed an interest in music production during his secondary school days. Throughout high school, he learned to play the drums and piano. He also learned to create his own rendition of every recording he heard.

He studied public administration at the Institute of Management and Technology in Enugu and started profiting from music during his second year at IMT.