Award winning Nigerian star Phyno teams up with Tekno for new banger

Multi award-winning artiste songwriter and producer, Phyno has teamed up with fellow artiste Tekno for a new banger dubbed ‘Full Current’ (That’s My Baby).
Phyno has given his fans a dance anthem on Full Current.
On this dance track, the Penthauze Music CEO has recruited Afrobeats musician and producer Tekno, who is known for various chart-topping tracks over the span of his career.
The Amapiano tune is produced by multi hitmaker Yung Willis. The song exhorts the features of an amazing female partner.
The Enugu born Artist has made an indelible mark on the Nigerian music scene and is keen to bridge the African music scene with his music statement.
Song Title: Full Current
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: July 29, 2022
Producer: Yung Willis
Phyno who released his 4th Studio album in 2021, Something To Live For, is set to release other projects in coming months.
Full Current is available on all digitals platforms.
Phyno developed an interest in music production during his secondary school days. Throughout high school, he learned to play the drums and piano. He also learned to create his own rendition of every recording he heard.
He studied public administration at the Institute of Management and Technology in Enugu and started profiting from music during his second year at IMT.
Phyno started rapping in 2010 and relocated to Lagos to continue his music career and since then he has produced a good number of hits.
