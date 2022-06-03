The fast-rising Hip Hop star officially joined the Sony Africa family on Friday, June 3, 2022.

Speaking about the new milestone, an excited Lunya said that being signed by a record label like Sony is a dream come true for him.

"I come from a part of the region where even talking about major labels was a myth and a dream, but I have always kept this dream and hope alive. So, to see one of my biggest dreams come true has just been such a blessing and an honour.

“I am more excited that I am signed to Sony Music Entertainment because they represent some of the biggest artists that I admire like ASAP Rocky, Future, Travis Scott and many others. I promise my old, new and soon to be fans that Young Lunya is about to become a Global Star,” Young Lunya said.

Award-winning rapper Young Lunya signed by Sony Music Entertainment Pulse Live Kenya

Young Lunya recently won Hip Hop Male Artist of the Year and Best Song in the Hip Hop category at the 2022 Tanzania Music Awards.

Currently, the rapper is working on his first album and he has already secured features from top African Superstars Diamond Platnumz, Khaligraph Jones, South Africa's Sho Madjozi among others.

Young Lunya was welcomed to the Sony Music Entertainment family by former Alikiba’s manager and Head of Sony Music East Africa Christine ‘Seven’ Mosha.

“Young Lunya is without a doubt one of the most gifted, versatile and exciting contemporary hip-hop artists to emerge from East Africa. It is an exciting moment for us to be fully invested in the hip hop and rap music genre and provide a ground breaking platform for Young Lunya, this is truly the birth and exciting era for the Hip Hop and rap music scene in East Africa," Seven Mosha posed.

Young Lunya who grew up listening to stars like Professor Jay, Chidi Benz and Nikki Mbishi was a member of the popular group OMG before embarking on a solo career in 2019.

Since then, he has been consistently releasing freestyles that earned him street credibility and eventually a spot as a rapper to watch in East Africa and beyond.