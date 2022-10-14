RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

'Oh Yah', Nikita Kering releases a new song

Masia Wambua

The 20-year-old released her new song on YouTube on October, 14

Singer Nikita Kering
Singer Nikita Kering

Award-winning musician Nikita Kering has released a new song 'Oh Yah' to add to her list of songs that have been received well globally.

The twenty-year-old released her new song on her channel in the morning hours of Friday, October, 14, and the reception is so far amazing on the first day having already received over 33, 000 views.

Kering had kept the production of the song private just like many other artistes do until the last two days when she started notifying her fans that something was getting ready in the oven.

And today she only posted, "On Yah (Intro) out now!"

The musician uses various genres in her music which include, RnB, Afrobeat, Pop as well as Soul.

Singer Nikita Kering
Singer Nikita Kering

The celebrated artiste in November 2021 brought home two awards, Best Artiste RnB and Soul Award and Best Female Artiste East Africa Award.

She had been nominated against Africa's top stars in three categories, including Nandy and Zuchu and went on to beat the two and bag the best female artiste in East Africa.

Nikita shared the good news on her official social media page through photos as she received the awards.

Singer Nikita Kering
Singer Nikita Kering

Here is a part of her song, (the chorus and the first verse)

(Chorus)

Put it on yah

Tell the world I put it on yah

Should they know the blame is on yah?

'Cause I wanna put it on yah (Put it on yah)

Put it on yah

Tell the world I put it on yah

Should they know the blame is on yah?

'Cause I wanna put it on yah (Put it on yah)

(Verse 1)

Sometimes it's hard to get, acquainted with someone else

When the one you thought should love us, already the perfect match

Until you get to understand, that we're never meant to be

And the avalanche has fallen

Saving my energy.

Kering has absolutely created her way of doing music in the region and if she keeps that line of hard work the awards may keep on coming.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
