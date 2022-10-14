'Oh Yah', Nikita Kering releases a new song

The twenty-year-old released her new song on her channel in the morning hours of Friday, October, 14, and the reception is so far amazing on the first day having already received over 33, 000 views.

Kering had kept the production of the song private just like many other artistes do until the last two days when she started notifying her fans that something was getting ready in the oven.

And today she only posted, "On Yah (Intro) out now!"

The musician uses various genres in her music which include, RnB, Afrobeat, Pop as well as Soul.

Singer Nikita Kering Pulse Live Kenya

The celebrated artiste in November 2021 brought home two awards, Best Artiste RnB and Soul Award and Best Female Artiste East Africa Award.

She had been nominated against Africa's top stars in three categories, including Nandy and Zuchu and went on to beat the two and bag the best female artiste in East Africa.

Nikita shared the good news on her official social media page through photos as she received the awards.

Singer Nikita Kering Pulse Live Kenya

Here is a part of her song, (the chorus and the first verse)

(Chorus)

Put it on yah

Tell the world I put it on yah

Should they know the blame is on yah?

'Cause I wanna put it on yah (Put it on yah)

Put it on yah

Tell the world I put it on yah

Should they know the blame is on yah?

'Cause I wanna put it on yah (Put it on yah)

(Verse 1)

Sometimes it's hard to get, acquainted with someone else

When the one you thought should love us, already the perfect match

Until you get to understand, that we're never meant to be

And the avalanche has fallen

Saving my energy.