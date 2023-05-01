The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ayra Starr misses Houston show due to health concerns

Babatunde Lawal

She was told to take a break immediately.

Ayra Starr
Ayra Starr

Recommended articles

The Mavin Signee was scheduled to perform at the Industry Night Show in Houston but had to cancel due to a health condition.

Ayra Starr expressed her regrets at not being able to perform at the show and apologised to her fans in a statement posted on her Instagram story. The singer wrote,

She said, "DC, VA, and Houston Your girl is going through it. My doctor has advised me to slow down; hence, I’m on immediate bed rest. I'm so sorry I couldn’t meet every one of you as planned. I’m also sorry you feel let down, but I promise to be back in a special way for you when we have a magical time. I appreciate your prayers and well-wishes. #styvesdc #somethinginthewater #industryniteusa."

ADVERTISEMENT
Ayra Starr misses show due to health concerns
Ayra Starr misses show due to health concerns Pulse Nigeria

Recently, it was reported that Ayra Starr's name came up during a test at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa in Nairobi, Kenya. In the exam, which was for second-year students in the Department of Marketing and Management, her hit track 'Rush' was included as a compulsory question.

A disappointed Kenyan student shared a screenshot of the exam paper on Twitter and criticised their lecturer for focusing on a musician's song rather than the other topics covered in the syllabus.

Rush is an exam quesstion
Rush is an exam quesstion Pulse Nigeria
Rush
Rush Pulse Nigeria
Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Joy Karambu 'Kawira' shines in skit performance during Labour Day [WATCH]

Joy Karambu 'Kawira' shines in skit performance during Labour Day [WATCH]

Ayra Starr misses Houston show due to health concerns

Ayra Starr misses Houston show due to health concerns

Xtian Dela in bitter rant after friend Ambroze died in Mr Seed's accident

Xtian Dela in bitter rant after friend Ambroze died in Mr Seed's accident

Mr Seed's team gives update, artist on monthlong recovery journey

Mr Seed's team gives update, artist on monthlong recovery journey

Amber Ray's baby shower takes surprising turn with a romantic proposal [Videos]

Amber Ray's baby shower takes surprising turn with a romantic proposal [Videos]

Accused Rwandan transgender fashion designer had show in Kampala before arrest

Accused Rwandan transgender fashion designer had show in Kampala before arrest

Bobi Wine's birthday message to Jose Chameleone

Bobi Wine's birthday message to Jose Chameleone

Evelyne Wanjiru's partner finally addresses pregnancy allegations

Evelyne Wanjiru's partner finally addresses pregnancy allegations

Diamond sets 2 new records, becomes Africa's most streamed artist on YouTube

Diamond sets 2 new records, becomes Africa's most streamed artist on YouTube

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The single has now surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify.

Ayra Starr wasn't sure she liked her hit song 'Rush' until it was released

Bahati back to gospel with a new banger Fanya Mambo featuring DK Kwenye Beat

Bahati's 'Fanya Mambo' reignites his reign as kenya's gospel music king! [Pulse Editor's Review]

Nyashinski, Otile Brown, Mejja, Nviiri & Femi One to share stage during Mo Festival in Nairobi on April 29, 2023

Nyashinski, Otile Brown, Mejja, Nviiri & Femi One to share stage on Saturday [Details]

Stonebwoy - '5th Dimension'

Stonebwoy releases highly anticipated album '5th Dimension'