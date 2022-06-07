RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ayra Starr premieres new single 'Ase' on A Colors Show

Adeayo Adebiyi

Fast-rising Afrobeats sensation, Ayra Starr has premiered her new single 'Ase' on A Colors Show. The performance aired on Tuesday 7th June 2022 on A Colors Show YouTube channel.

'Ase' which is the latest from the talented star has a mid tempo beat and the subject matter touches on the Gen Z abhorrence for societal double standards and hypocrisy.

For her latest single, Ayra Starr taps into her Yoruba heritage and draws inspiration from Yoruba folk music which she blends with pop elements. The performance sees Ayra join the class of global artists such as Doja Cat, Jorja Smith, D Smoke, Flo Milli, amongst several other artists who have performed at A Colors Show.

Watch Ayra Starr's A Colors Show performance below.

