Details: On Sunday, 27th November 2022 music chart news platform Chartdata revealed on their Twitter account that 'Be Honest' is eligible for diamond certification in France after selling over 250,000 units.
'Be Honest' by Jorja Smith & Burna Boy certified Diamond in France
Burna Boy had added another plaque to his cabinet as Jorja Smith's 'Be Honest' has received a Diamond certification in France.
The single was released in August 2019 and it was Jorja Smith's second collaboration with Burna Boy following 'Gum Body' in his 'African Giant' album.
'Be Honest' is Burna Boy's second certification in France after his international hit single 'On The Low' went Diamond.
Burna Boy is one of the world's biggest music stars with his music attracting fans across different parts of the globe where he has headlined concerts in famous arenas.
Most recently, his international smash hit 'Last Last' was certified Gold in the US after selling 500,000 units.
The multi-award winner was also recently nominated for two Grammy awards with 'Last Last' for the Global Song category and his 2022 album 'Love, Damini' for the World Album category.
