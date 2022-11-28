RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

'Be Honest' by Jorja Smith & Burna Boy certified Diamond in France

Adeayo Adebiyi

Burna Boy had added another plaque to his cabinet as Jorja Smith's 'Be Honest' has received a Diamond certification in France.

Burna Boy and Jorja Smith
Burna Boy and Jorja Smith

Details: On Sunday, 27th November 2022 music chart news platform Chartdata revealed on their Twitter account that 'Be Honest' is eligible for diamond certification in France after selling over 250,000 units.

Recommended articles

The single was released in August 2019 and it was Jorja Smith's second collaboration with Burna Boy following 'Gum Body' in his 'African Giant' album.

'Be Honest' is Burna Boy's second certification in France after his international hit single 'On The Low' went Diamond.

Burna Boy is one of the world's biggest music stars with his music attracting fans across different parts of the globe where he has headlined concerts in famous arenas.

Most recently, his international smash hit 'Last Last' was certified Gold in the US after selling 500,000 units.

The multi-award winner was also recently nominated for two Grammy awards with 'Last Last' for the Global Song category and his 2022 album 'Love, Damini' for the World Album category.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Fans excited as Kambua announces pregnancy in new photo

Fans excited as Kambua announces pregnancy in new photo

Oga Obinna sparks reactions after impersonating 'President of Singol Mothas' [Video]

Oga Obinna sparks reactions after impersonating 'President of Singol Mothas' [Video]

'Be Honest' by Jorja Smith & Burna Boy certified Diamond in France

'Be Honest' by Jorja Smith & Burna Boy certified Diamond in France

Rema's 'Calm Down' certified Gold in Italy

Rema's 'Calm Down' certified Gold in Italy

Wizkid set to make history with 2023 London Stadium performance

Wizkid set to make history with 2023 London Stadium performance

Sugar mummies are trying their shot with me - Stevo Simple Boy

Sugar mummies are trying their shot with me - Stevo Simple Boy

Stay away - Sauti Sol’s Bien bans Eric Omondi from star-studded Sol Fest concert

Stay away - Sauti Sol’s Bien bans Eric Omondi from star-studded Sol Fest concert

Bobi Wine waited 6 hours at church to take me on a date - Barbie

Bobi Wine waited 6 hours at church to take me on a date - Barbie

Grieving Nameless responds to fan's act of kindness

Grieving Nameless responds to fan's act of kindness

Trending

Kizz Daniel

Kizz Daniel thrills thousands of fans at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Nelly Makena, Nikita Kering and her mother on the right

5 women who have shaped Nikita Kering's career

Celebrity couple Nana Owiti and King Kaka on 'Ahsante' music video

Nana Owiti describes mixed emotions after featuring in hubby King Kaka's video

Shincity Eldoret edition

Nyashinski reunites Kleptomaniax to thrill fans at Shin City Eldoret [Videos]