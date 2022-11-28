'Be Honest' by Jorja Smith & Burna Boy certified Diamond in France

The single was released in August 2019 and it was Jorja Smith's second collaboration with Burna Boy following 'Gum Body' in his 'African Giant' album.

'Be Honest' is Burna Boy's second certification in France after his international hit single 'On The Low' went Diamond.

Burna Boy is one of the world's biggest music stars with his music attracting fans across different parts of the globe where he has headlined concerts in famous arenas.

Most recently, his international smash hit 'Last Last' was certified Gold in the US after selling 500,000 units.