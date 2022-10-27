RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Luo benga singer John Udulele's debut album 'Soulful Benga' finally out

Amos Robi

Udulelein his album features seasoned singers in the benga genre among them Ayrosh

Benga singer John Udulele
Benga singer John Udulele

Benga singer and multi-instrumentalist John Udulele has finally released his debut album.

Read Also

The album titled 'Soulful Benga Vol 1' reflects his style which is a derivative of traditional and tribal Benga sonics that carries a nostalgic element throughout his musical offerings.

In the album, he features seasoned benga singers such as Ayrosh, Nyati Dysa, ItsYaba, Jo Bissa & Umoja creating a powerful rendition of modern Benga that fuses electronic beats, synthesizers and traditional melody as well as cultural diversity.

Udulele, an excellent guitar player in his album touches on different themes among them love, fables, pleasures, heartbreaks and even spirituality.

Among the tracks in his album include, 'Biwamiel', 'Ngolo', 'Lamu Tamu', 'Nyambura', 'Dunia' and 'Village girl'.

The available for streaming across all music streaming platforms.

Benga singer John Udulele
Benga singer John Udulele Benag singer John Udulele Pulse Live Kenya

John Udulele is an afroeclectic, folk singer-songwriter whose evolution as a musician has been steeped in Benga culture. An avid experimentalist he is co-founder of the bengatronics collective, an outfit that is blending the benga sound with EDM - Electronic Dance Music.

Hailed as the father of Soulful Benga and Katingwati Groove, a genre that originates from the hearts of Nyanza region, Kenya circa 1940’s to 60’s – Udulele has mastered the craft that has distinguished him from his peers.

Udulele which means forever is an name that means forever which he says came to him through a dream during his teenage.

Benga singer John Udulele
Benga singer John Udulele Benag singer John Udulele Pulse Live Kenya

His entry to the benga music genre was also influenced by having lived in different parts of the country with different cultures.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Tems co-writes 'Lift Me Up', the new Rihanna soundtrack for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Tems co-writes 'Lift Me Up', the new Rihanna soundtrack for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Luo benga singer John Udulele debut album 'Soulful Benga' finally out

Luo benga singer John Udulele debut album 'Soulful Benga' finally out

Rihanna to release new song after 6 years' studio silence

Rihanna to release new song after 6 years' studio silence

Comments that led to sponsors cutting their deals with Kanye West

Comments that led to sponsors cutting their deals with Kanye West

Kanye West claims Quentin Tarantino stole the idea of 'Django Unchained' from him

Kanye West claims Quentin Tarantino stole the idea of 'Django Unchained' from him

Why Crystal Asige is suing boy band, Sauti Sol

Why Crystal Asige is suing boy band, Sauti Sol

Janet Mbugua's outstanding note to her son on his birthday

Janet Mbugua's outstanding note to her son on his birthday

Why private investigator Jane Mugo ended engagement with new suitor

Why private investigator Jane Mugo ended engagement with new suitor

What Eric Omondi discussed with Babu Owino in a private meeting

What Eric Omondi discussed with Babu Owino in a private meeting

Trending

Otile Brown

Otile Brown explains why Kenyan music is being left behind after US tour

Bien Aime Baraza on the official music video for his hit Inauma which was released on July 29, 2022

Only Kenyan song on 'Top 25: Nairobi chart' edged out by Nigerian songs

Cartoon Comedian

Cartoon Comedian releases song barely a month after breakup [Video]

Octopizzo on the music video for his collaboration with Buruklyn Boys, No Signal

Octopizzo kills it with Buruklyn Boys on 'No Signal' & 6 other videos dropped this week [Watch]