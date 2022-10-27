Luo benga singer John Udulele's debut album 'Soulful Benga' finally out

The album titled 'Soulful Benga Vol 1' reflects his style which is a derivative of traditional and tribal Benga sonics that carries a nostalgic element throughout his musical offerings.

In the album, he features seasoned benga singers such as Ayrosh, Nyati Dysa, ItsYaba, Jo Bissa & Umoja creating a powerful rendition of modern Benga that fuses electronic beats, synthesizers and traditional melody as well as cultural diversity.

Udulele, an excellent guitar player in his album touches on different themes among them love, fables, pleasures, heartbreaks and even spirituality.

Among the tracks in his album include, 'Biwamiel', 'Ngolo', 'Lamu Tamu', 'Nyambura', 'Dunia' and 'Village girl'.

John Udulele is an afroeclectic, folk singer-songwriter whose evolution as a musician has been steeped in Benga culture. An avid experimentalist he is co-founder of the bengatronics collective, an outfit that is blending the benga sound with EDM - Electronic Dance Music.

Hailed as the father of Soulful Benga and Katingwati Groove, a genre that originates from the hearts of Nyanza region, Kenya circa 1940’s to 60’s – Udulele has mastered the craft that has distinguished him from his peers.

Udulele which means forever is an name that means forever which he says came to him through a dream during his teenage.

