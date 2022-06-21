RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Beyoncé releases 1st single 'Break My Soul' off much anticipated album [Video]

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

The 1st single 'Break My Soul' garnered over 1 million views on YouTube within 3 hours of being uploaded

Beyoncé releases 1st single Break my soul off much anticipated album up [Video]
Beyoncé releases 1st single Break my soul off much anticipated album up [Video]

Celebrated American singer and songwriter Beyoncé has released the first single, Break My Soul, off her upcoming 2022 album Renaissance.

Recommended articles

The song was uploaded on different streaming platforms on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 and garnered over one million views within three hours.

Beyoncé announced that her 6th solo studio album will officially be released on July 29, 2022 after she was featured on the July cover of British Vogue.

Beyoncé releases 1st single Break my soul off much anticipated album up [Video]
Beyoncé releases 1st single Break my soul off much anticipated album up [Video] Beyoncé releases 1st single Break my soul off much anticipated album up [Video] Pulse Live Kenya

In 2018, Beyoncé become the first Black woman to headline Coachella, accompanied by Netflix documentary Homecoming.

In 2020 she again dropped another special project Black is King on Disney, a visual album from The Lion King: The Gift.

It was a soundtrack album and was officially released on July 19, 2019. The album featured the likes of Yemi Alade, Mr Eazi, Tekno, Burna Boy, Busiswaah, Tiwa Savage, Shatta Wale, Moonchild Sanelly and Wizkid.

At that particular time, musicians from East Africa expressed displeasure in the list of African artistes who were featured on The Lion King: The Gift.

Many who expressed their opinion on the list dominated by West Africans argued that the fact that the Album had an African setting, more so East Africa, it could have been good if it featured at least one or two artistes from the region.

Also Read: Divided Opinions as Beyonce drops list of African artistes featured on her new Album Lion King

Back at home, award-winning rapper Khaligraph Jones has also released a new tune Mbona.

The Mbona audio was produced by Khaligraph himself while the engineering and instrumentals were done Vinc on The Beat

The video to the song was directed by director Ricky Beko as Papa Jones’s sister Lavender Totty handled the styling part.

The single come months after the rapper released a new album called Invisible Currency.

On the other hand, rapper Femi One is also ruling the airwaves with Hepi, a new song she has featured her boss King Kaka and Mbithi.

Hepi was produced by Bern Music and the video directed by Steve Mugo.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Terence Creative forced to apologize for eating and driving

Terence Creative forced to apologize for eating and driving

Beyoncé releases 1st single 'Break My Soul' off much anticipated album [Video]

Beyoncé releases 1st single 'Break My Soul' off much anticipated album [Video]

Popular 'chipo mwitu' vendor happy after connecting parents to electricity

Popular 'chipo mwitu' vendor happy after connecting parents to electricity

Shaffie Weru celebrates daughter Milan as she turns 17 [Video]

Shaffie Weru celebrates daughter Milan as she turns 17 [Video]

Nicola surrenders to police for assaulting Eric Omondi's ex Chantal Grazioli

Nicola surrenders to police for assaulting Eric Omondi's ex Chantal Grazioli

Njogu wa Njoroge returns to radio 6 months after being fired from Kameme FM

Njogu wa Njoroge returns to radio 6 months after being fired from Kameme FM

5 lessons on collaboration from Nektunez’ Ameno

5 lessons on collaboration from Nektunez’ Ameno

Singer Mbosso opens up on battling longtime heart condition

Singer Mbosso opens up on battling longtime heart condition

Betty Kyallo looking to give Rihanna a run for her money with own makeup line

Betty Kyallo looking to give Rihanna a run for her money with own makeup line

Trending

Billboard announces Wizkid as longest charting African artist, 'Essence' as longest charting African song

Wizkid

Magixx reveals how he was discovered by Don Jazzy, plans to visit East Africa [Interview]

Mavin Recods signee Magixx and Don Jazzy

New music alert: Kuiyu to drop single 'Dizzy' this Friday

New music alert: Kuiyu to drop single 'Dizzy' this Friday

'Feelin’ It' - new single from Groovy Jo set to drop soon

Feelin’ It - New single from Groovy Jo set to drop soon