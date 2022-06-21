Beyoncé releases 1st single 'Break My Soul' off much anticipated album [Video]

The song was uploaded on different streaming platforms on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 and garnered over one million views within three hours.

Beyoncé announced that her 6th solo studio album will officially be released on July 29, 2022 after she was featured on the July cover of British Vogue.

In 2018, Beyoncé become the first Black woman to headline Coachella, accompanied by Netflix documentary Homecoming.

In 2020 she again dropped another special project Black is King on Disney, a visual album from The Lion King: The Gift.

It was a soundtrack album and was officially released on July 19, 2019. The album featured the likes of Yemi Alade, Mr Eazi, Tekno, Burna Boy, Busiswaah, Tiwa Savage, Shatta Wale, Moonchild Sanelly and Wizkid.

At that particular time, musicians from East Africa expressed displeasure in the list of African artistes who were featured on The Lion King: The Gift.

Many who expressed their opinion on the list dominated by West Africans argued that the fact that the Album had an African setting, more so East Africa, it could have been good if it featured at least one or two artistes from the region.

Back at home, award-winning rapper Khaligraph Jones has also released a new tune Mbona.

The Mbona audio was produced by Khaligraph himself while the engineering and instrumentals were done Vinc on The Beat

The video to the song was directed by director Ricky Beko as Papa Jones’s sister Lavender Totty handled the styling part.

The single come months after the rapper released a new album called Invisible Currency.

On the other hand, rapper Femi One is also ruling the airwaves with Hepi, a new song she has featured her boss King Kaka and Mbithi.