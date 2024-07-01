Black Sherif dominates Ghanaian Digital streaming charts with Kilos Milos

"Kilos Milos" went viral with the performance video that accompanied the song, which captured the stylish artiste rocking a CUNNINGZ armoured-corseted rebel costume.

Known for his unique blend of Afrobeat and Hip Hop, Black Sherif continues to captivate audiences with his raw lyricism. "Kilos Milos" showcases his versatility as an artist, delivering powerful verses layered over a mesmerising production heralded by Kwame Agger and Joker Nharnah. This follows the release of his widely received street anthem, "Shut Up".

Black Sherif continuously hints at the release of his sophomore album, which is due this year. He recently won the Best Hip-Hop and Hip-Life Artiste award at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards and headlined one of the biggest festivals in Africa, Afrofuture. He was adjudged the second most streamed artiste globally on Audiomack in 2023.

Black Sherif keeps defying the odds and breaking new ground for music emanating from Africa on the global stage.

A native of Konongo, a small mineral-rich town in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, Black Sherif, born Mohammed Ismail Sharif Kwaku Frimpong, has risen against all odds to become the country's biggest star.

Embracing a diverse musical palette, he bridges the gap between Afrobeats, highlife, and Ghanaian drill, showcasing his wordplay, storytelling, and linguistic versatility.

The breakout success of "First Sermon" and "Second Sermon" in 2021 propelled Black Sherif onto the international stage, with "Kwaku The Traveller" earning him superstar status in 2022.