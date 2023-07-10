The sports category has moved to a new website.

Asake copied my song for 'Joha' - Blackface

Adeayo Adebiyi

Blackface accuses Asake of lifting his song for his hit single 'Joha'.

In his latest claim, Blackface while speaking with Naija FM claimed that rave of the moment Asake copied his song 'Ikebe Supper' for the latter's hit single 'Joha' which is one of the tracks off his 2022 debut album 'Joha'.

In the interview, Blackface claimed that he feels hurt about the constant unauthorized use of his songs by Afrobeats stars. He likens the art to his child and claims the unauthorized use of his music is similar to child molestation.

When quizzed about why his writing with Platainshun Boiz carried the group's name instead of his own, Blackface stated that this was because he wanted the group to present a unifying front and not to make one of any of them look like they were not contributing.

Blackface has also laid claim to the mega-hit record 'African Queen' which is a song by his former Plantainshun Boiz member 2baba.

The line upon which Blackface's claim is founded is "Ikebe Supper" which Asake used in 'Joha' and which is a popular slang in Nigerian street language. Both records do not carry similar progression, beat pattern, or melody.

It's also important to state that 'Joha' was first recorded circa 2014 while Asake was still an undergraduate at Obafemi Awolowo University and the version released in 2022 is a remake of the earlier version.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
