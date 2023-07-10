Asake copied my song for 'Joha' - Blackface

In his latest claim, Blackface while speaking with Naija FM claimed that rave of the moment Asake copied his song 'Ikebe Supper' for the latter's hit single 'Joha' which is one of the tracks off his 2022 debut album 'Joha'.

In the interview, Blackface claimed that he feels hurt about the constant unauthorized use of his songs by Afrobeats stars. He likens the art to his child and claims the unauthorized use of his music is similar to child molestation.

When quizzed about why his writing with Platainshun Boiz carried the group's name instead of his own, Blackface stated that this was because he wanted the group to present a unifying front and not to make one of any of them look like they were not contributing.

Blackface has also laid claim to the mega-hit record 'African Queen' which is a song by his former Plantainshun Boiz member 2baba.

Did Asake copy Blackface's 'Ikebe Supper' for 'Joha'?

The line upon which Blackface's claim is founded is "Ikebe Supper" which Asake used in 'Joha' and which is a popular slang in Nigerian street language. Both records do not carry similar progression, beat pattern, or melody.

