Blankets & Wine making a comeback this December, here are the full details

Promising an authentic, tailored and magical experience co-created with fans, the 2022 edition is making a comeback under the theme, Kenyan Summer II.

“We have really been through the wringer together as a people, and now we are on the other side. It’s time to have a good time together. We all deserve joy, and Blankets is here to facilitate it,” said Muthoni Ndonga, aka MDQ, founder of the festival’s franchise.

Kenyan Summer II will go down on December 21, 2022 and will feature an upgraded location, the Home of Heroes - Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Through a truly transcontinental representation, and several headliners, the festival is bringing together thoughtful musical acts from Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa.

The show will be headlined by Nigerian afrobeats star CKay, Sauti Sol band member Savara and South Africa’s Amapiano star Musa Keys. Other performers scheduled include R&B’s rising stars Wendy Kay, Ethan Muziki, Watendawili and The Only Rosa, HipHop’s revered lyricist Scar Mkadinali featuring Wangechi and Wakadinali, Afro-house star Suraj and Kato Change featuring the sensational Winyo & Polaris.

Started back in 2008 by Good Times Africa, the festival serves as a platform for the discovery, promotion and celebration of live African music.

Good Times Africa is a pan-African concerts and festivals production company that stages the most exciting live music experiences in East Africa.

“Blankets & Wine has over the years become East Africa's premier afro-based, picnic styled music festival, designed to showcase genres of afro-centric music” notes Okay Africa.

