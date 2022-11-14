RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Blankets & Wine making a comeback this December, here are the full details

Miriam Mwende

After almost 3 years, Blankets & Wine is back with the Kenyan Summer II edition set for December 21, 2022

Muthoni Drummer Queen at a past B&W event
Muthoni Drummer Queen at a past B&W event

Organisers have announced the return of Blankets & Wine following a three-year hiatus due to Covid interruptions.

Promising an authentic, tailored and magical experience co-created with fans, the 2022 edition is making a comeback under the theme, Kenyan Summer II.

“We have really been through the wringer together as a people, and now we are on the other side. It’s time to have a good time together. We all deserve joy, and Blankets is here to facilitate it,” said Muthoni Ndonga, aka MDQ, founder of the festival’s franchise.

MDQ - Muthoni The Drummer Queen
MDQ - Muthoni The Drummer Queen Pulse Live Kenya

Kenyan Summer II will go down on December 21, 2022 and will feature an upgraded location, the Home of Heroes - Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Through a truly transcontinental representation, and several headliners, the festival is bringing together thoughtful musical acts from Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa.

Fans at B&W
Fans at B&W Pulse Live Kenya

The show will be headlined by Nigerian afrobeats star CKay, Sauti Sol band member Savara and South Africa’s Amapiano star Musa Keys. Other performers scheduled include R&B’s rising stars Wendy Kay, Ethan Muziki, Watendawili and The Only Rosa, HipHop’s revered lyricist Scar Mkadinali featuring Wangechi and Wakadinali, Afro-house star Suraj and Kato Change featuring the sensational Winyo & Polaris.

Savara set to headline 2022 Blankets & Wine Kenyan Summer II edition
Savara set to headline 2022 Blankets & Wine Kenyan Summer II edition Pulse Live Kenya
Amapiano star Musa Keys set to headline Blankets & Wine 2022 Kenyan Summer II edition
Amapiano star Musa Keys set to headline Blankets & Wine 2022 Kenyan Summer II edition Pulse Live Kenya
Nigerian afrobeats star CKay set to headline 2022 Blankets & Wine, Kenyan Summer II edition
Nigerian afrobeats star CKay set to headline 2022 Blankets & Wine, Kenyan Summer II edition Pulse Live Kenya

Started back in 2008 by Good Times Africa, the festival serves as a platform for the discovery, promotion and celebration of live African music.

Good Times Africa is a pan-African concerts and festivals production company that stages the most exciting live music experiences in East Africa.

“Blankets & Wine has over the years become East Africa's premier afro-based, picnic styled music festival, designed to showcase genres of afro-centric music” notes Okay Africa.

Scar Mkadinali
Scar Mkadinali Pulse Live Kenya
Watendawili
Watendawili Pulse Live Kenya
Wangechi
Wangechi Pulse Live Kenya

Catch Kenyan Summer II on December 21 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

