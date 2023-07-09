Bobi Wine: I’ve made many songs I regret but ‘Mr Kataala’ isn’t one of them

But there is one song he doesn't feel sorry about, and that is the diss-track ‘Mr Kataala’ which came out at the height of his vicious beef with fellow artist Bebe Cool.

Asked by Stella Nandawula in BBS’ Mubuwuufu program this week, on whether he regretted the vitriol and profanity-laced song, Bobi Wine responded, “...no, that one I don't.”

“Mr Kataala” is arguably one of Wine's crudest songs. It opens with the F-bomb in its first seven seconds.

In the hit, he attacks his then arch-nemesis Bebe Cool and his wife Zuena Kirema who had just gotten back together after a bitter split. The Ghetto President in the song, questions the intelligence of the couple, which had appeared in the video ‘Kasepiki,’ taunting haters about their reunion.

Despite their music careers being on the wane recently and with one veering into politics, the two-decade beef between the two big artists has not seemed to die down completely. Recently it broke to the surface again as the two fought in the public about academic credentials, and more lately about the Uganda National Musicians Federation.

But in the interview with BBS, Bobi Wine emphasized how he is a much more mature person now.

At some stage in his career, he said, he read a bible scripture which alerted him to the dangers of musical immaturity.

It reads in Ecclesiastes 11:9; “Young people, enjoy your youth. Be happy while you are still young. Do what you want to do, and follow your heart's desire. But remember that God is going to judge you for whatever you do.”

