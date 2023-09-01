The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Top 5 songs released this week

Lynet Okumu

PulseHot&Fresh: Here is a list of top 5 songs released this week

#PulseHot&Fresh

This week brings a fresh wave of tunes that are set to make your playlist pulse with rhythm and energy.

Here are the top 5 songs released this week.

Nairobi’s eminent recording artist, songwriter, Willy Paul, collaborates with the acclaimed Ghanaian music producer and the head of his music label, Saldido International to unveil a fresh musical creation titled 'Tulia (Bebi Shak)'

Willy Paul featured Keki Mbili as the video vixen.

Kenyan singer Bahati features Sudan's artists Hilwa to deliver a hit called 'Toto la South Sudan'

The song has an upbeat sound that will definitely get you dancing. Enjoy!

Celebrated Kenyan artist recognised for her prowess as a singer, songwriter, and multiple award-winner Brandy Maina is back with a new banger!

She has unveiled her latest musical creation, a captivating song titled 'Alini Block. In the song, Brandy is speaking to her ex who ones blocked and cut her off, but is now thinking of coming back to her.

You will love this!

'Muni DM' song by Gengetone recording artist and songwriter, Dmore featuring Nellythegoon and Benzema is a catchy and upbeat song that blends elements of Afrobeat, Dancehall and Hip Hop.

The song is about business DMs, with lyrics that are witty and playful. The song features three talented artists who each bring their own style and energy to the track. Dmore is the main vocalist, who delivers smooth and melodic verses.

Nellythegoon adds some humor and charisma to the song while Benzema spits some fast and clever bars.

Kenyan artists Mshairi Spikes and Tuku Kantu, the dynamic duo renowned as Vijana Barubaru in the world of Afro-Pop, have recently unveiled their latest single, entitled 'Nakupenda,' featuring Gogo Ashley.

Their voices intertwine seamlessly, creating a sonic tapestry that draws you into the world of love.

Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
