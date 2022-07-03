The track list was released on social media on Sunday 3rd July 2022. The 19-track album is set for world wide pre-release on 8th July 2022.
Burna Boy drops track list for upcoming album
Grammy-winning Afrobeats megastar Burna Boy has released the track list for his next album 'Love, Damini.'
The album features guest appearance from Ed Sheeran, Popcaan, Victony, J Balvin, Blxst, J Hus, Kehlani, Ladysmith, and Black Mambazo.
Burna Boy has already released two songs from the album - 'Kilometre' and 'Last Last' with the latter enjoying impressive level of success.
'Love Damini' will be Burna Boy's 6th album after his debut album 'L.I.F.E', 'On a Spaceship', 'Outside', Grammy-nominated 'African Giant' and Grammy-winning 'Twice as Tall'.
