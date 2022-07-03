RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Burna Boy drops track list for upcoming album

Adeayo Adebiyi

Grammy-winning Afrobeats megastar Burna Boy has released the track list for his next album 'Love, Damini.'

Love, Damini Track list
Love, Damini Track list

The track list was released on social media on Sunday 3rd July 2022. The 19-track album is set for world wide pre-release on 8th July 2022.

The album features guest appearance from Ed Sheeran, Popcaan, Victony, J Balvin, Blxst, J Hus, Kehlani, Ladysmith, and Black Mambazo.

Burna Boy has already released two songs from the album - 'Kilometre' and 'Last Last' with the latter enjoying impressive level of success.

Love, Damini Track list
Love, Damini Track list Pulse Nigeria

'Love Damini' will be Burna Boy's 6th album after his debut album 'L.I.F.E', 'On a Spaceship', 'Outside', Grammy-nominated 'African Giant' and Grammy-winning 'Twice as Tall'.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

