Burna Boy & Victony join Drake & Usher for J Cole's Dreamville Festival

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian megastar Burna Boy and fast rising sensation Victony will be joining American music stars Drake, Usher, and Summer Walker as part of the J Cole's 2023 Dreamville's Festival.

Burna Boy and Victony
As in years past, J. Cole has once again invited some of his favorite artists and collaborators to join him in his home state of North Carolina for one of the most anticipated music events of the year.

Day 1 on Saturday will be headlined by multi-platinum-selling R&B global superstar USHER, with additional performances from Lil Durk, Ari Lennox, City Girls, Sean Paul, EARTHGANG, Jessie Reyez, and Key Glock, among others; while Sunday features one of the world’s biggest international superstars Burna Boy, as well as a curated selection of artists like Summer Walker, J.I.D, GloRilla, Bas, Waka Flaka Flame, Mario, and many more.

To close out the 2023 edition of Dreamville Festival on Sunday night, J. Cole will welcome fellow international icon, Drake, to appear as a special guest during his headlining set on the festival main stage as the two will perform a medley of hits from each of their chart-topping catalogs, which collectively have come to define the sound of a generation. Burna Boy will headline and close out the second stage on Sunday, prior to J. Cole + Drake ending the weekend activities on the festival main stage.

The expanded two-day event will also mark a rare reunion for Dreamville Records as Cole is bringing together the entire music roster to perform at the weekend event including Ari Lennox, J.I.D, EARTHGANG, Bas, Cozz, Omen, and Lute.

The full music lineup broken down by day is listed below :

Saturday, April 1:

  • USHER
  • Lil Durk
  • Ari Lennox
  • City Girls
  • Sean Paul
  • EARTHGANG
  • Jessie Reyez
  • Key Glock
  • SiR
  • Lute
  • Omen
  • Marqus Clae
  • Victony

Sunday, April 2:

  • J. Cole + Drake
  • Burna Boy
  • Summer Walker
  • J.I.D
  • GloRilla
  • Bas
  • Waka Flaka Flame
  • Mario
  • Ayra Starr
  • Baby Tate
  • Cozz
  • Jordan Ward
  • Reuben Vincent

Festival-goers can look forward to exploring the historic Dorothea Dix Park, Raleigh’s largest city park, and enjoying incredible music performances next April featuring Cole’s own favorite musical artists and collaborators who are traveling worldwide to perform in his home state of North Carolina.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
