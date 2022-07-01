RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Burna Boy performs unreleased single at Wembley Stadium

Adeayo Adebiyi

Grammy-winning Afrobeats megastar Burna Boy performed a single 'For My Hand' featuring Ed Sheeran at Ed Sheeran's Wembley Stadium show.

The single is off Burna Boy's upcoming album 'Love Damini' which is set to drop July 8th 2022.

The single will be the second time Burna Boy will be on a track with Ed Sheeran after they both featured on Stormzy's 'Own It.'

