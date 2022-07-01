The single is off Burna Boy's upcoming album 'Love Damini' which is set to drop July 8th 2022.
Burna Boy performs unreleased single at Wembley Stadium
Grammy-winning Afrobeats megastar Burna Boy performed a single 'For My Hand' featuring Ed Sheeran at Ed Sheeran's Wembley Stadium show.
The single will be the second time Burna Boy will be on a track with Ed Sheeran after they both featured on Stormzy's 'Own It.'
