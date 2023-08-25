The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Burna Boy releases 7th album 'I Told Them'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Burna Boy has released his highly anticipated 7th album titled 'I Told Them'.

Burna Boy releases 7th album 'I Told Them'
Burna Boy releases 7th album 'I Told Them'

Recommended articles

On August 25, 2023, Burna Boy released his highly anticipated seventh album he called 'I Told Them'.

The album packs 15 tracks including the previously released 'Sitting' On Top Of The World' featuring 21 Saavage, 'Big 7', 'Talibans II' featuring Byron Messia, and 'Cheat On Me' feat Dave.

The album comes off the back of his 2022 Grammy nominated effort 'Love, Damini' which delivered the hit records 'Last Last', 'For Your Hand' feat Ed Sheeran, and 'Its Plenty'.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview with Zane Lowe, Burna Boy said that 'I Told Them' is an album in which he's enjoying himself and doing the things he always wanted to do.

On the album, Burna Boy collaborated with WuTang Clan rappers GZA and RZA, Afrobeats sensation Seyi Vibez, and American rapper J Cole.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Burna Boy releases 7th album 'I Told Them'

Burna Boy releases 7th album 'I Told Them'

Konshens wins Sh26 million lawsuit against Airtel

Konshens wins Sh26 million lawsuit against Airtel

Ommy Dimpoz gives little known details of his love life

Ommy Dimpoz gives little known details of his love life

R. Kelly and Universal Music to pay over $500,000 in music royalties for victim's restitution and criminal fines

R. Kelly and Universal Music to pay over $500,000 in music royalties for victim's restitution and criminal fines

Marioo threatens gag order against Abigail Chams as 'Love Song' feud escalates

Marioo threatens gag order against Abigail Chams as 'Love Song' feud escalates

Bray Wyatt: WWE Superstar confirmed dead at age 36

Bray Wyatt: WWE Superstar confirmed dead at age 36

BBC's Richard Kagoe’s 3 thoughts as he looks forward to marking 20 years in journalism

BBC's Richard Kagoe’s 3 thoughts as he looks forward to marking 20 years in journalism

Mama Kayai voices concerns to SGR officials over denied refund

Mama Kayai voices concerns to SGR officials over denied refund

They are so far off - Burna Boy on reports that he is worth $22 million

They are so far off - Burna Boy on reports that he is worth $22 million

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rapper Khaligraph Jones and singer Nikita Kering

Nikita Kering's expectations met at studio session with Khaligraph

Bobi Wine and Juliana Kanyomozi

The collabo that gave Juliana Kanyomozi ‘that big break’

Davido & Tiwa Savage perform at Giant of Africa Festival in Rwanda

Davido & Tiwa Savage perform at Giant of Africa Festival in Rwanda

Wizkid surpasses 6 billion streams on Spotify across all credits

Wizkid surpasses 6 billion streams on Spotify