RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

'I have made more money from 'Last Last' than on any other song' - Burna Boy reveals

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats megastar and Grammy-winning artist, Burna Boy has revealed that he has made more money off his 2022 hit single 'Last Last' than on any of the songs in his hugely successful career.

Burna Boy
Burna Boy

Burna Boy made this revelation in his latest interview on Shopping For Sneakers. In the interview, Burna Boy further revealed that while Toni Braxton gets 60% of the streaming royalties off his hit single 'Last Last', her percentage is just a small fraction of the earnings as opposed to the general interpretation the revelation generated.

Recommended articles

The clip of the interview where Burna Boy made the revelation about raking in more with 'Last Last' than on any other song was posted on Twitter by a user @onejoblessboy.

Unsurprisingly, the clip got fans talking as many doubted the credibility of Burna Boy's claim.

Since 'Last Last' was released in May 2022, the single has achieved impressive domestic and international acclaim. The song is one of the 19 songs off Burna Boy's latest album 'Love, Damini' and Burna Boy has teased a remix which will feature British-Nigerian rapper Dave.

You can watch Burna Boy's Shopping For Sneakers interview below.

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Rapper Cashy drags baby daddy to court over child support

Rapper Cashy drags baby daddy to court over child support

Maryolive releases new EP, mixing both English and Kikuyu

Maryolive releases new EP, mixing both English and Kikuyu

King Kaka releases trailer to his new movie 'Kamtupe' starring Jimmi Gathu, Femi One

King Kaka releases trailer to his new movie 'Kamtupe' starring Jimmi Gathu, Femi One

Former Homeboyz radio host relocates to Canada

Former Homeboyz radio host relocates to Canada

'I have made more money from 'Last Last' than on any other song' - Burna Boy reveals

'I have made more money from 'Last Last' than on any other song' - Burna Boy reveals

Bahati rejects Raila's offer, ditches Azimio campaign trail [Video]

Bahati rejects Raila's offer, ditches Azimio campaign trail [Video]

Eve Mungai gifts boyfriend phone worth Sh157K on his birthday

Eve Mungai gifts boyfriend phone worth Sh157K on his birthday

Otile Brown opens up on why he is no rush for a relationship

Otile Brown opens up on why he is no rush for a relationship

Pray for me - Tiktoker Aq9ine asks fans after eating spider [Video]

Pray for me - Tiktoker Aq9ine asks fans after eating spider [Video]

Trending

P-Square set to release two new singles

PSquare

P-Square releases teaser for new single 'Jaiye'

P-Square

'I have made more money from 'Last Last' than on any other song' - Burna Boy reveals

Burna Boy

Maryolive releases new EP, mixing both English and Kikuyu

Maryolive releases new EP, mixing both English and Kikuyu