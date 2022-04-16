Burna Boy rewarded for being the first African to-sell out Ziggo Dome

16,500 fans of the ‘African Giant’ crooner joined him in the Dome as he performed to their satisfaction during his 2-day concert.

To celebrate Burna Boy’s achievement, the management of the facility presented a special plaque artwork to him.

Ziggo Dome is an indoor arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands. It is named after the Dutch cable TV provider Ziggo.

Burna Boy has been on a European tour for a while now. He has already performed in Geneva Switzerland and other countries where he performed the remix of Black Sherif’s ‘Second Sermon.’

In less than two weeks, he will perform at Madison Square in New York, U.S.A.