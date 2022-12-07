ADVERTISEMENT
Burna Boy set to drop documentary for single, 'Whiskey'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats megastar Burna Boy is set to drop a music video for his single 'Whiskey' which will come in the form of a documentary.

Details: In July 2022, Burna Boy released his sixth album 'Love, Damini' which housed the track 'Whiskey' through which he drew attention to the climate situation in his home city of Port Harcourt, Nigeria.

On Wednesday, 7th December 2022 Burna Boy posted a promotional clip of the documentary which he is set to release on Thursday, 8th December 2022.

The documentary is set to highlight the environmental degradation of the Niger Delta due to oil exploration with the latest being the soot problem that's confronting the region.

Burna Boy has been an advocate for the people of the Niger Delta and he has used his songs to draw attention to the region's situation. In his Grammy-winning album 'Twice As Tall,' he recorded 'Monsters You Made' which highlighted the militancy created due to decades of neglect and failed promises.

'Whiskey' joins Burna Boy's list of songs that calls for equality and good governance in Nigeria.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
