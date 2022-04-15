RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Burna Boy shares 3 new snippets, video with Ed Sheeran

Onyema Courage

Burna Boy recently posted three snippets of unreleased songs, along with a video featuring Ed Sheeran.

Burna Boy and Ed Sheeran (NotJustOk)
Burna Boy and Ed Sheeran (NotJustOk)

The Grammy-winning Afrobeats artist, Burna Boy has been adamant about revealing a release date and title for his next album.

He did, however, take to his Instagram page to share a few snippets of some of the songs he's been working on. The African Giant, as his fourth studio album was titled, had a significant impact on Afrobeats despite failing to win the Grammy for best global music album when nominated.

His fifth project, 'Twice as Tall,' however, earned him the award last year.

In the last year, he has headlined concerts in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, and other countries. The recent link up with Ed Sheeran could indicate a new collaboration.

Remember that they collaborated with Stormzy on 'Own It' from Stormzy's 'Heavy Is The Head' album in 2019.

Take a look at the video snippets below;

Onyema Courage Onyema Courage Onyema Courage is the Content Operations Manager at Pulse. He is a Senior Writer with core interests in Pop Culture.

