Burna Boy, Tems & Pheelz feature on Barack Obama's 2022 Summer Playlist

Obama shared a total of 42 songs from different artistes around the world with Africa being represented by Nigerian superstars Burna Boy, Tems, Pheelz and Buju (BNXN).

“Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies—it’s an example of how music really can bring us all together. Here’s what I’ve been listening to this summer. What songs would you add? Barack Obama asked while sharing the summer playlist.

Grammy award winner, Burna Boy featured on Barack’s summer playlist through his global hit song Last Last.

The song is currently enjoying a fine run on the Billboard Hot 100 which is the official chart in the United States.

'Last Last' climbed up 14 places rising from the 86th spot to the 72nd position in the latest issue of the chart. The hit single is enjoying its second week on the charts haven debuted at the 86th spot last week.

Nigerian music producer and artiste Pheelz features on the playlist through his hit song Finesse featuring afrobeat star BNXN previously known as Buju.

Pheelz has been on a roll since the release of his chart dominating single, “Finesse” with BNXN (Buju) in March 2022.

On the other hand, BET award winner Tems appears on Obama’s summer playlist through her single ‘Vibe Out. The song is off Tems EP ‘If Orange Was A Place’ that was released in September 2021.

In 2022, Tems made history after becoming the first African female artiste to win a BET award. She took home the the Best International Act Prize.

Tems has been making and breaking her own records as far as her music career is concerned. Just the other day she was named as a songwriter in Beyoncé upcoming album 'Renaissance'.

Surprisingly, Beyoncé’s first single off her new album ‘Break My Soul’ appears number one on Barack Obama’s summer playlist.

Other notable names of Obama’s playlist are Harry Styles, Koffee, Wet Leg, Lyle Lovett, Bruce Springsteen, Prince, Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Rihanna among others.