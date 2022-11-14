Burna Boy was nominated alongside Ayra Starr, Black Sheriff, Tems, Zuchu and Musa Keyz.
Burna Boy wins 2022 MTV EMAs Best African Act [See full winners list]
At the 2022 MTV European Music Awards that took place on 13th, November 2022, Nigerian megastar Burna Boy won the prize for the Best African Act.
Tems lost the Best New Act prize to Seventeen. And Nigerian disc Jockey DJ Spinall was one of the artists who performed at the award show that held in Dusseldorf, Germany.
Best song
Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Jack Harlow – “First Class”
Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
WINNER: Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”
Rosalía – “Despechá”
Best video
BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom”
Doja Cat – “Woman”
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”
Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”
WINNER: Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”
Best artist
Adele
Beyoncé
Harry Styles
Nicki Minaj
Rosalía
WINNER: Taylor Swift
Best new
Baby Keem
Dove Cameron
Gayle
WINNER: Seventeen
Stephen Sanchez
Tems
Best collaboration
Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”
WINNER: David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)”
DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – “Staying Alive”
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”
Post Malone with Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”
Shakira, Rauw Alejandro – “Te Felicito”
Tiësto & Ava Max – “The Motto”
Best live
Coldplay
Ed Sheeran
WINNER: Harry Styles
Kendrick Lamar
Lady Gaga
The Weeknd
Best pop
Billie Eilish
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
Lizzo
WINNER: Taylor Swift
Best K-pop
BLACKPINK
BTS
Itzy
WINNER: Lisa
Seventeen
Twice
Best Latin
WINNER: Anitta
Bad Bunny
Becky G
J Balvin
Rosalía
Shakira
Best electronic
Calvin Harris
WINNER: David Guetta
DJ Snake
Marshmello
Swedish House Mafia
Tiësto
Best hip hop
Drake
Future
Jack Harlow
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
WINNER: Nicki Minaj
Best rock
Foo Fighters
Liam Gallagher
Måneskin
WINNER: Muse
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Killers
Best alternative
WINNER: Gorillaz
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco
Tame Impala
Twenty One Pilots
Yungblud
Best R&B
WINNER: Chlöe
Givēon
H.E.R.
Khalid
Summer Walker
SZA
Best longform video
Foo Fighters – “Studio 666”
Rosalía – “Motomami” (Rosalía TikTok live performance)
Stormzy – “Mel Made Me Do It”
Taylor Hawkins tribute concert, Wembley Stadium, London
WINNER: Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)”
Video for good
Ed Sheeran – “2step” (feat. Lil Baby)
Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”
Latto – “P*ssy”
Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
WINNER: Sam Smith – “Unholy” (feat. Kim Petras)
Stromae – “Fils de joie”
Biggest fans
BLACKPINK
WINNER: BTS
Harry Styles
Lady Gaga
Nicki Minaj
Taylor Swift
Best push
Nessa Barrett
WINNER: Seventeen
Mae Muller
Gayle
Shenseea
Omar Apollo
Wet Leg
Muni Long
Doechii
Saucy Santana
Stephen Sanchez
JVKE
Best Metaverse performance
WINNER: BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG
BTS | Minecraft
Charli XCX | Roblox
Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave
Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox
