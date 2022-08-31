RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' continues to impress on Billboard Hot 100

Adeayo Adebiyi

Burna Boy's smash hit 'Last Last' has continued its fine run on the Billboard Hot 100 chart moving up 12 places.

Burna Boy.
Burna Boy.

Details: In the Billboard Chart dated the week of 3rd September 2022, 'Last Last' made an impressive leap on the chart, moving up 12 places from 75th to 63rd position.

This leap is coming off the back of the Burna Boy's latest sold-out concert in Lowlands in the Netherlands. Also, 'Last Last' received an electrifying response from the huge crowd that turned out for the Notting Hill Carnival in London.

The leap signals the continued rise in the song's popularity which also suggests that a top 50 placement might not be out of reach.

Billboard Chart dated September 3
Billboard Chart dated September 3 Pulse Nigeria

Is 'Last Last' the Song of the Summer?: At the recently held MTV VMAs at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, Jack Harlow's 'First Class' took home the award for the Song of the Summer.

Mixed reactions trailed his win with several fans arguing that he doesn't deserve the award. Amongst the artists that fans believe were deserving of the award was Burna Boy's 'Last Last' which has achieved impressive success across Africa, America, Europe, and the Caribbean.

On this week's episode of 'Facts Only', Pulse Managing Editor Motolani Alake examines if 'Last Last' deserves the award for the Song of the Summer.

You can watch 'Facts Only' on Pulse's YouTube account.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
